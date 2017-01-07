Search

Advanced search

Basketball: Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan says NBA Global Games London 2017 clash is just like any other match

13:00 09 January 2017

Head Coach Nate McMillan (second left) of Indiana Pacers (pic: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Head Coach Nate McMillan (second left) of Indiana Pacers (pic: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

2016 NBAE

Denver Nuggets host Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena on Thursday

Comment

Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan says his side will treat their NBA Global Games London 2017 clash with Denver Nuggets like they would any other regular season match.

Both Pacers and Nuggets make the trip across the Atlantic for what will be the sixth regular season match to take place at London’s O2 Arena on January 12.

Ahead of the match, both sides will have to contend with media schedules far busier than a normal game week, but McMillan insists the clash on Thursday will be just like any other.

“Both teams know that this is a regular season game and there’s not going to be an exhibition atmosphere,” he said.

“The players will be focused on playing and winning the game so you’re going to see the best from both teams.

“The focus will be there on the players and the NBA know the focus will be there and it’s a big game, that’s why they’ve scheduled a regular season game as opposed to an exhibition game.”

The O2 Arena holds many special memories for McMillan, who was part of the coaching staff as the USA senior men’s team won Olympic gold in at the venue in 2012.

And he hopes he can add to those memories with a win for the Pacers come Thursday evening.

“I was over there in 2012 with the Olympic team when we won gold so I have pretty good experience of being there,” he added.

“It was an exciting time and our guys are looking forward to that. We’ll be able to travel with our families.

“The Pacer’s organisation is excited that the NBA has chosen us to represent the NBA over there. We’re looking forward to it and it should be a good game against Denver.”

• Denver Nuggets host Indiana Pacers at The O2 in London on January 12 as part of NBA Global Games London 2017. The game is live on BT Sport or via NBA LEAGUE PASS (www.nba.tv).

Keywords: United States London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Still delights in return of flying Fejiri

17:00 Ned Keating
Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the opening goal at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers forward netted opener at Villagers

McFarlane overjoyed with second half

14:30 George Sessions
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane gives the thumbs up (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bridge Avenue manager reflects on 3-0 victory and provides latest on George Purcell and Paul Goodacre

McMillan: London game just like any other

13:00 Ned Keating
Head Coach Nate McMillan (second left) of Indiana Pacers (pic: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Denver Nuggets host Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena on Thursday

Essex Leopards slay Giants, silence Thunder

11:30
Mike Martin attacks the hoop for Essex Leopards

Brilliant weekend at Brentwood for Big Cats

Still moves for midfielder Howells

10:30 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss managed Howells, who was released by Eastleigh last week, at Hatters

London Raiders complete double over Devils

08:42
London Raiders goalie Euan King takes a breather (pic John Scott)

Solent Devils 0 London Raiders 2

London Raiders down Solent Devils to start 2017 with win

Yesterday, 08:59
London Raiders forward JJ Pitchley skates in on Solent goalie Christian Cole to score his side's fifth goal at Lee Valley (pic John Scott)

London Raiders 5 Solent Devils 2

Hornchurch get winning habit back against Waltham Abbey

Saturday, January 7, 2017
Leon Mckenzie of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch 3 Waltham Abbey 0

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

London Raiders complete double over Devils

London Raiders goalie Euan King takes a breather (pic John Scott)

McFarlane overjoyed with second half

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane gives the thumbs up (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Still moves for midfielder Howells

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now