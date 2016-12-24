Basketball girls bid for GB selection

Former Olympians to helps at three-day training camp

Basketball England is all set to stage a second National Programme training camp in the space of eight days when the under-15, under-16, under-17 and under-18 girl groups congregate at the National Performance Centre in Manchester next Tuesday.

With the men having wrapped up their three-day training camp before Christmas, their female counterparts will take centre stage in a concerted, collective effort to catch the eye of the national selectors.

A total of 58 women will be supported by 24 brand new coaching staff over the course of the three days in what is the first of two scheduled National Programme training camps prior to the inaugural Great Britain under-16 and under-18 squad selections for the FIBA European Championships next year.

A second training camp will take place in April 2017 and Basketball England’s technical and performance manager Vladan Dragosavac said: “Having just concluded the men’s training camp, which proved very beneficial and productive, we now look forward to the women’s equivalent immediately after the Christmas break.

“Our recent recruitment drive is a clear statement of intent from all of us at Basketball England that we are determined to take the sport in this country to the very next level and beyond.

“The girls attending next week’s camp will get to work with ex-Olympians from London 2012 and they obviously know what it takes to represent Great Britain at the upper echelons of this global game. Who better to learn from as all of these young players look to progress through to the next camp and ultimately GB selection next year?”

Under-17/18: Anna Popovic (Leicester Riders), Brigha Allen (City of Sheffield Hatters), Caitlin Power-Tarbatt (Lancashire Spinners), Charlotte Ellmore (Barking Abbey/Southend Swifts), Cheyenne Scott (Southwark Pride), Ciara Belsham (Bucks Hornets), Daniela Lozzi (Sevenoaks Suns), Doyin Bolaji (Oaklands Wolves), Flora Durgerian (Sevenoaks Suns), Frances Musson (Ipswich), Harriet Swindells (Leicester Riders), Holly Davies (Surrey Blue Storm), Holly Winterburn (Leicester Riders), Ire Ozzy-Momodu (Southwark Pride), Jade Blackburn (Sevenoaks Suns), Jessica Eadsforth-Yates (Leicester Riders), Katherine Boachie-Yiadom (Hounslow Hawks), Katie Richards (Sevenoaks Suns), Khaleah Edwards (Southwark Pride), Loie Webb (Logan Basketball – Australia), Louise Burois (Cotswold Basketball), Macy Spinks (Oaklands Wolves), Maya Hyaceinth (Nottingham Wildcats), Maya Price (Ipswich), Megan Haines (Southwark Pride), Milly Knowles (Lancashire Spinners), Nicole Hofmann (Leicester Riders), Orieoma Chukwu-Etu (Newcastle Eagles) Paige Vyse (Northamptonshire Elite), Shantivia Bigby-Williams (Haringey Angels), Shauna Harrison (Lancashire Spinners), Teresa Da Silva (Haringey Angels/Barking Abbey), Tia Freeman (Oaklands Wolves), Chandera Jones-Aryeh (CoLa Basketball).

Under-15/16: Abbey Whitehouse (Sheffield Hatters), Alexandra Baker (Sevenoaks Suns), Amelia Sandie (Brighton Cougars), Anya Badat (Lancashire Spinners), Ashana Hinds (Manchester Mystics), Ashante Richards (Sheffield Hatters), Ava Patchesa (Leeds Force), Brahe Opal Ashton (Nottingham Wildcats), Cameron Taylor-Willis (Ipswich), Charlotte Redhead (Southend Swifts), Dejanae Casanova (Nottingham Wildcats), Ella Pearson (Ipswich), Esther Atunrase (London Thunder – Lewisham), Esther Little (Ipswich), Faye Endean (Solent Kestrels), Hannah Dawson (Surrey Blue Storm), Hannah Jump (Fever Basketball – USA), Jade Guidolin-Duncan (London Greenhouse Pioneers), Jade Mbam (Tameside Basketball Club), Jess Southwell (Sheffield Hatters), Katie Bennett (Southend Swifts), Khia Lee (Manchester Mystics), Kiylo Solagbade (Bucks Hornets), Lauren Green (Portsmouth City), Lauren Saa (West Bromwich Albion), Lilly Annim (Southend Swifts), Loren Christie (Oaklands Wolves), Mia Sarkodee-Adoo (Oaklands Wolves), Molly James (Bristol Basketball Club), Monique Sahnan (Surrey Goldhawks), Rebecca Harwood-Bells (Tameside Basketball Club), Sarah Wooldridge (Red Star Belgrade – Serbia), Shanice Flitton (GCA Haringey Angels), Zoe Kateregga (Sheffield Hatters), Caitlin Riley (Nottingham Wildcats), Olivia Partridge (Surrey Goldhawks).

Management, under-18: Head Coach: Vanessa Ellis. Assistant Coach: Rob Fairley. Team Manager: Sadie Mason. Performance Analyst: Barney Blake. Strength & Conditioning Coach: Sam Heathcote. Physiotherapist: James McCormack. Apprentice Coach: Julie Page.

Under-17: Head Coach: Stefanie Collins. Assistant Coach: TBC. Team Manager: Divya Gorasia. Performance Analyst: Pedro Garcia Rosado. Strength & Conditioning Coach: Natasha Adams. Physiotherapist: Charlie Cotteril. Apprentice Coach: Dan Richards.

Under-16: Head Coach: Matthew Harber. Assistant Coach: Kenrick Liburd. Team Manager: Olga Cornish. Performance Analyst: TBC. Strength & Conditioning Coach: Antonis Kesisoglou. Physiotherapist: Brad Scanes. Apprentice Coach: Carlos Moreira.

Under-15: Head Coach: Cristina Maria Stanciuca. Assistant Coach: Troy Culley. Team Manager: Graham Blankley. Performance Analyst: TBC. Strength & Conditioning Coach: James Walsh. Physiotherapist: Lauren Bryan. Apprentice Coach: TBC.