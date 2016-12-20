Basketball England reveal new national programme plans

Basketball England have been holding a National junior training camp in Manchester Archant

Local yougnsters included in GB age group squads

Basketball England has announced the brand new National Programme coaching, sports science, medical, analytics and team management staff that will help propel the sport to greater heights in this country following an extensive recruitment drive.

The governing body has recruited a blend of experienced staff with international experience and new staff who will bring new perspectives and improvements to supporting our young talent.

And their first official assignment is this week, with a three-day training camp for England’s under-15, under-16, under-17 and under-18 men’s squads at the National Performance Centre in Manchester.

A total of 69 players will be assessed by 28 members of staff and the work undertaken will represent a significant upgrade on past experiences as the young English ballers look to close the development gap on their European counterparts.

Josh Ogundele attacks for Barking Abbey (pic Barking Abbey Academy) Josh Ogundele attacks for Barking Abbey (pic Barking Abbey Academy)

This week’s camp is the first of two for the under-16 and under-18s prior to the inaugural selection of Great Britain’s men’s squads for the FIBA European Championships in those respective age groups. The second men’s training camp will be in April next year.

“This is an exciting time as we are actively looking to change, develop and improve the sport here in this country by taking it to the very next level,” said Basketball England’s Technical and Performance Manager Vladan Dragosavac.

“Our appointment of the new England national programme staff represents a fundamentally important step in that whole process.

“I’m delighted that we now have the very best youth coaches in England at our disposal and would like to commend all of them for taking on such responsibilities at a key moment for English basketball.”

Barking Abbey's Andre Lavinier looks for a way through (pic BA Academy) Barking Abbey's Andre Lavinier looks for a way through (pic BA Academy)

Chief executive Stewart Kellett added: “These young English players are in very good company as we have the best coaches, strength and conditioning coaches, performance analysts, team managers and physiotherapists in the country here and they’re all super keen to help the players perform to their full potential this week and kick on again at the Easter camp.

“The key thing for these players this week is that they enjoy it, play to their full potential and listen to the invaluable advice that is available to them.

“It’s also a time when the staff challenge the players in the right way to explore how their full potential can be achieved and be more competitive in the European Championships this summer.

“It is about developing and supporting the new staff teams over the next 12-24 months as well so they can improve together as a cohort and build a new strength and confidence in the game and the players we support.”

The objectives of the men’s national team training camps are:

•to introduce the new staff and build a high performance culture for future England/Great Britain senior teams.

•to bring the teams together to prepare them for prospective European Championship selection and improve the talent identification process between the age groups.

•to establish and maintain: a set of key, long-term values that improve performance levels for British/English basketball via a coaching and support fraternity that exchanges ideas and learning, as well as implements fundamental aspects of tactical play that are crucial for European success.

•to support all teams by committing to the education and development of each coach in order for every individual player to reach his full potential.

•to assess fitness levels and plan accordingly.

•to educate players about the performance pathway to senior representation, their individual performance and aspects of progression that are important for their career in basketball, including long-term commitment to British/English basketball.

•to establish links of communication between players and staff.

All of the players in attendance will undergo fitness tests and injury screenings, as well as four court sessions. Education workshops will also be delivered by Sports Science & Medicine staff to the players, with three informative seminars in acute injury management, anti-doping and sleep, hydration and fatigue.

As Basketball England looks to make every possible gain for the national teams and the players, the GB senior men’s team manager Mark Lloyd will share his insights and international experience for team managers and there will be more learning and challenge discussions examining – and maximising – the role of a Performance Analyst in the performance programme.

The new National Programme management structure across all four age groups is as follows:

Sports Science Lead: Paul Fisher. Team Doctor: Dane Vishnubala. Lead Strength and Conditioning Coach: Duncan Ogilvie. Chief Medical Officer: Kim Gregory.

Under-18 men: Head Coach: Alan Keane. Assistant Coach: Ian Macleod. Team Manager: Pete Daines. Performance Analyst: Peter Berenyi. Strength & Conditioning Coach: Patrick Waplington. Physiotherapist: Ellen Scott. Apprentice Coach: Rob Newson.

Under-17 men: Head Coach: Guy Coles. Assistant Coach: Mark Jarram. Team Manager: TBC. Performance Analyst: Adam Sewell. Strength & Conditioning Coach: TBC. Physiotherapist: James Saunders. Apprentice Coach: Peter Charlwood.

Under-16 men: Head Coach: James Vear. Assistant Coach: Adam Davies. Team Manager: TBC. Performance Analyst: Ieuan Alex Jones. Strength & Conditioning Coach: Tom Shaw. Physiotherapist: Mark Dayson. Apprentice Coach: Billy Beddow.

Under-15 men: Head Coach: Manuel Pena Garces. Assistant Coach: Christopher Bourne. Team Manager: Justin Edison. Performance Analyst: Hugh Wilkinson. Strength & Conditioning Coach: Hanni Assi. Physiotherapist: Peter Thain. Apprentice Coach: Ian Hewitt.

Squads, under-17/18 men (45 players): Adria Amabilino-Perez (Derby Trailblazers), Arinze Emeka-Anyakwo (Manchester Magic), Ashley Barrett-Briggs (Team Solent Kestrels), Brian Amabilino-Perez (Derby Trailblazers), Caleb Fuller (Ipswich), Carl Campbell (London United), Conroy Hayden (City of Birmingham), Corey Samuels (Bristol Academy Flyers), Daniel Ogoro (Mercersburg Academy, USA), David Obediah (Reading Rockets), Eisley Swaine (Bradford Dragons), Hosana Kitenge (Worthing Thunder), Jacob Iwowo (Brooks High School, USA), Jacob Round (Fuenlabrada, Spain), Jaka Pandza (Leeds Force), Jamie Gray (Cheshire Wire), Jay Carter (Reading Rockets), Joshua Edwards (London Thunder), Joshua Ogundele (Barking Abbey), Kaiyem Cleary (Manchester Magic), Kayne Henry-McCalla (London Westside), Luke Goodacre (Maidstone Warriors), Mathew Cauthorn (Sheffield Sharks), Micah Savery-Richards (Leeds Force), Mohamed Abushego (Manchester Magic), Nelson Boachie Yiadom (Loomis Chaffee, USA), Omari Smith (Derby Trailblazers), Pierce Maslen (Barking Abbey), Reginald Chuks (Leicester Riders), Rhizwahn Harris (Stoke-on-Trent Knights), Richard Amaefule (Southwark Legends), Robert Banks (Thames Valley Cavaliers), Romario Spence (Leicester Riders), Sesan Russell (Leicester Riders), Taii Francis (Ilkeston Outlaws), Tyreese Hudson (Nottinghamshire Nova), Will Hur (Reading Rockets), Zion Tordoff (Lancashire Spinners), Robin Bedford (Barking Abbey), Zephi Sharman (Kent Crusaders), Niall Harris (Leicester Riders), Joe Cummins (Kent Crusaders), Andre Lavinier (Barking Abbey), Ryan Murunge (Kent Crusaders), Tunde Oyerinde (Kent Crusaders).

Under-15/16 men (38 players): Aaron Martin (Manchester Magic), Alex Espin (Mansfield Giants), Alex Gager (Surrey Goldhawks), Amari Williams (Mansfield Giants), Ben Winter (Ipswich), Charlie Brown (Derby Trailblazers), Coby Denton (Sheffield Junior Sharks), Connor Tierney (Sussex Bears), Daijaun Antonio (Trieste 2014 BC, Italy), David Chive (London Greenhouse Pioneers), Eduardo Andre (Southwark Legends), Eljay Morris (London Thunder Lewisham), Greg Wild (Manchester Magic), Haben Malcolm-Warner (Bradford Dragons), Harry Resendez (Leeds Force), Jeremy Lievin (Newcastle Eagles), Jerome Deans (Sheffield Junior Sharks), Jordan Okonji (Croydon Elite/Peckham Pride), Joseph Barrett (Bradford Dragons), Josh Grant (Manchester Magic), Kareem Queeley (Real Madrid, Spain), Kemari Kennley Bailey (Southwark Legends), Louis Norton-Cuffy (Southwark Pride), Malachi Boakye-Yiadon (London Thunder Lewisham), Mate Okros (Kent Crusaders), Oluwasegun Shodunke (Kent Crusaders), Pasquale Landolfi (South Dorset Jurassic Coasters), Sam Grant (Northamptonshire Elite), Saul May (Manchester Magic), Stephen Akpan (Oaklands Wolves), Theo Hughes (Brentwood Fire), Thomas Sowoolu (Southend Swifts), Timothy Adetukasi (Brentwood Fire), Toby Gastaldi-Davies (Oaklands Wolves), Tomiwa Sulaiman (London Greenhouse Pioneers), Tosan Evbuomwan (Newcastle Eagles), Vasja Pandza (Leeds Force), Veron Eze (Ipswich).