School Sport: St Martin’s celebrate county success

07:00 03 February 2017

St Martin's pupils face the camera at the Essex Schools' Cross-Country Championships at Stubbers

Archant

Pupils impress at cross-country championships

Matt Blacklock won the year seven boys' race at the Essex Schools' Cross-Country Championships at StubbersMatt Blacklock won the year seven boys' race at the Essex Schools' Cross-Country Championships at Stubbers

St Martin’s School had plenty to celebrate at the Essex Cross-Country Championships at Stubbers, with three pupils earning county vests and one of them claiming a title.

Matt Blacklock won the year seven boys’ race, while Dan Houchell and Freya Godfrey also finished among the leaders to earn trips to the South East Inter Counties Championships.

Blacklock’s success helped his squad finish second overall, with Brentwood School in fourth place, Shenfield 11th and Brentwood County High in 12th.

Shenfield A were second in the overall girls’ standings, with St Martin’s A in fifth place, Brentwood seventh, Brentwood County High eighth, Shenfield B 13th and St Martin’s B 14th.

St Martin's under-15 girls celebrate indoor cricket successSt Martin's under-15 girls celebrate indoor cricket success

St Martin’s teacher Chris Warburton said: “It was great to see so many St Martin’s students competing at the county championships and to top it off with three county selections and a county champion was testament to the hard work that students had put in. Very well done!”

There was more good news for St Martin’s to cheer as their under-19 netball squad beat Palmer’s College by a resounding 58-9 margin, while the under-15 girls beat Notley by 31 runs and St Angela’s by 27 runs in the group stage of the county indoor cricket tournament, with Rosie Hills their outstanding performer.

The under-12 girls took on local rivals Shenfield in an exciting basketball contest, but came up short against well-drilled opponents on this occasion.

