Last call for Havering Sports Council awards

Winners face the camera at last year's Havering Sports Council awards at Upminster Golf Club

Deadline for nominations is January 9

Havering Sports Council have issued a “last call” for nominations for the borough’s annual sporting awards, supported by McDonald’s Restaurant, Romford.

The deadline for entries to the awards, which cover a number of categories, age groups and both genders, is Monday January 9.

Successful candidates will be invited to a presentation buffet at Upminster Golf Club on Monday February 6 in the presence of Her Worshipful The Mayor of Havering, other dignitaries and sponsors’ representatives.

Winners and runners-up are to be announced on the night and there are prizes for all, including a first-time additional £250 in three of the categories.

The main presentation is for the Doug Riden Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by McDonald’s Restaurants of Romford) which goes to a person who has dedidated himself/herself to local sport.

The other categories include:

JUNIOR SPORTS COMPETITOR-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by West & Coe Funeral Directors)

SPORTS COMPETITOR-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by MDS Printers)

DISABILITY SPORTS COMPETITOR-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by the Beadle Family)

SPORTS VOLUNTEER-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by Cllr John Mylod)

SENIOR SCHOOL TEAM-0F-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by Brentwood M & E Services Ltd)

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEAM OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by Cllr Melvin Wallace)

SPORTS CLUB-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by DMS Fencing)

Winners of the Junior Sports category, Sports Competitor and Disability awards will receive a £200 cash awards, sponsored by Lodge Farm Tennis Club.