Last call for Havering Sports Council awards
13:11 02 January 2017
Deadline for nominations is January 9
Havering Sports Council have issued a “last call” for nominations for the borough’s annual sporting awards, supported by McDonald’s Restaurant, Romford.
The deadline for entries to the awards, which cover a number of categories, age groups and both genders, is Monday January 9.
Successful candidates will be invited to a presentation buffet at Upminster Golf Club on Monday February 6 in the presence of Her Worshipful The Mayor of Havering, other dignitaries and sponsors’ representatives.
Winners and runners-up are to be announced on the night and there are prizes for all, including a first-time additional £250 in three of the categories.
The main presentation is for the Doug Riden Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by McDonald’s Restaurants of Romford) which goes to a person who has dedidated himself/herself to local sport.
The other categories include:
JUNIOR SPORTS COMPETITOR-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by West & Coe Funeral Directors)
SPORTS COMPETITOR-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by MDS Printers)
DISABILITY SPORTS COMPETITOR-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by the Beadle Family)
SPORTS VOLUNTEER-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by Cllr John Mylod)
SENIOR SCHOOL TEAM-0F-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by Brentwood M & E Services Ltd)
PRIMARY SCHOOL TEAM OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by Cllr Melvin Wallace)
SPORTS CLUB-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by DMS Fencing)
Winners of the Junior Sports category, Sports Competitor and Disability awards will receive a £200 cash awards, sponsored by Lodge Farm Tennis Club.