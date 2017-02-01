Search

Havering Tri enjoy Dubai trip

16:00 01 February 2017

Havering Tri's Mark Billyard, Olivia Littlechild, Ben Lovell and Brett Thake face the camera in Dubai

Quartet compete in ironman event

Havering Tri Club kicked off their 2017 season in fine form as four of their members took flight to take part in the Ironman Dubai 70.3.

Mark Billyard was the first member to cross the finishing line and completed the event, which took athletes through a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and ends with a 13.1-mile run, in four hours 27 minutes.

Fellow competitor Benjamin Lovell completed the race just two minutes later in a time of 4:29 to claim third place in his age category, while Brett Thake rounded off the men’s category with a time of 5:34.

Olivia Littlechild came 27th in her age group finishing in 6:11 and Lovell said: “I’m very proud of what I, and the club have achieved. We have all worked and trained hard for this event and it gives us a good platform to start the season with.”

Overall, Havering Tri finished second in their division with 9,970 points, behind United Arab Emirates Tri, which qualifys them for the Ironman 70.3 European Club Championships in 2018.

