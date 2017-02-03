Search

Advanced search

Havering’s Kate is top-10 hit at Parliament Hill

10:30 03 February 2017

Havering's Kate O'Neill at the Southern Cross-Country Championships (pic Tracy O'Neill)

Havering's Kate O'Neill at the Southern Cross-Country Championships (pic Tracy O'Neill)

Archant

O’Neill leads way at cross-country championships

Comment

Havering’s Kate O’Neill was the star of the show for the club last weekend as she battled her way to a top-10 finish at the South of England Cross-Country Championships at Parliament Hill.

Missing the talents of Jess Mitchell and Christine Barker in the under-17 girls’ race, Havering were unable to field a scoring quartet, but O’Neill – who is only in the first year of this age group – was able to show her potential nonetheless.

Over the traditionally hilly course, O’Neill clocked a fine time of 20 minutes 56 seconds to finish in 10th, while she was supported by Sophie Rand in 51st and Emily James who came home in 160th.

Ben Davis led home Havering’s under-20 men as he battled to finish in 18th place on the day, with James Stewart back in 76th and Kieran O’Hara in 87th.

The best turnout of all came from the under-13 girls, with nine Havering athletes toeing the line.

Sydney Foley led the group home in 45th place, with first year member Natalie Sewell finishing 86th on her debut outing at the Championships.

Annie Grannell and Chloe Rand were 120th and 145th respectively as the team finished in a respectable 12th place.

Also in action for Havering in the under-13 age group were Ava Poulson in 221st, Holly Bradley in 222nd, Hannah Yexley in 224th, Jessie Collins in 255th and Rebecca O’Rourke in 269th.

For the under-15 boys, Alex Friend was the first Havering athlete to finish as he came home in 85th place with Dominic Jarvis (177th), Louis Berrett (242nd) and Reece Debenham (285th) combined to earn the team 26th overall.

The under-13 boys endured a tough race, with Sam Bradley their highest-placed finisher in 217th, with Oliver Yexley (230th) and Shane Hart (251st) completing the team in 35th.

Alex Kerr and Lenny Houston also ran in the gold and blue vest for Havering, but there were incomplete teams in all of the other age groups with Sam Atkins (59th) leading the way for the under-17s and Lewis Debenham (106th) and Oliver Bath (153rd) also running.

For the under-15 girls, Lily Bath was the pick in 135th ahead of Grace Dukelow and Molly Bath, but they were one runner short of a full team.

Illness and injury meant there were only four senior Havering men in action, with Gary Atkins in 672nd, Steve Walker (683rd), Richard Rowe (839th) and Tony Collins (1008th).

Bella Woods (207th) was the sole senior woman, while Georgia Phillips was 73rd in the under-20 race.

*Trials for the Havering teams for the London mini marathon are taking place on Sunday.

Athletes need to live, go to school or have been born in the borough and must be at least 11 and no older than 17 on April 23.

Keywords: United Kingdom London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Upminster do not want another week off

12:00 Ned Keating
Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Clubs in London Three North East set for another break from action this weekend

Havering women win on return

11:00
Havering's women discuss tactics (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Blackheath beaten in East League clash

Havering’s Kate is top-10 hit at Parliament Hill

10:30
Havering's Kate O'Neill at the Southern Cross-Country Championships (pic Tracy O'Neill)

O’Neill leads way at cross-country championships

Lynes relishing ring return

10:00 Len Whaley
Colin Lynes faces the camera with trainer Peter Sims

Hornchurch boxer back on Brentwood bill

Havering draw positives from point at Norwich

09:00
The hockey season is well underway (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Norwich City 2 Havering 2

Robson wants to keep it clean in title race

09:00 Ned Keating
Craig Robson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers centre-back hopes to help side to a fourth straight clean sheet on Saturday against Chester

The East London Football Podcast: Hammers head south; O’s host Carlisle; Daggers face Chester

08:00
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic looks on during his side's loss to Manchester City (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

School Sport: St Martin’s celebrate county success

07:00 Lee Power
St Martin's pupils face the camera at the Essex Schools' Cross-Country Championships at Stubbers

Pupils impress at cross-country championships

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

London Raiders silence Thunder

London Raiders huddle around their net before play (pic John Scott)

London Raiders ‘let slip again’ says Pitchley

JJ Pitchley (left) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)

Havering Tri enjoy Dubai trip

Havering Tri's Mark Billyard, Olivia Littlechild, Ben Lovell and Brett Thake face the camera in Dubai
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now