After breaking her pentathlon personal best in the United States just last week, Havering’s Michelle Hughes did it again over the weekend with another fine display in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday.

Hughes’ new club under-20 indoor best of 3,769 points added another 67 points to her previous mark and came after she had recorded her fastest-ever 60m hurdles time of 8.86 seconds.

After clearing 1.67 metres in the high jump, Hughes recorded 10.11m in the shot put and 5.51 in the long jump, before ending the day with an indoor 800m best.

Younger sister Mayi was also in good form at the London Games at Lee Valley, lowering her 60m hurdles best to 9.10 to finish fifth in the under-17 final, as Grace Newson improved her time to 9.33 in her first round heat and matched it in placing third in the B final.

Also in under-17 action was Philippa Gill, who was seventh in the shot with 10.31m, while Tomi Sanwo managed a leap of 9,38m on her indoor debut, as Tayo Harry managed 26.18 in the 200m.

Meanwhile, Paige Robinson closed in on the club under-13 girls’ indoor 60m record the following day at Lee Valley.

Robinson ran an impressive 8.88 and now aims to better the club best of 8.77 before the end of the season in March, while she also improved her 200m best, winning her race in 29.60.

Fellow under-13 Olivia Broache managed new personal bests of 9.29 and 31.60 in the same two events.

Ashton Thatcher-Gray opened her account in the under-15 age group with a 4.11 metre mark in the long jump.