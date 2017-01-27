Havering pass Essex Schools’ test

Havering's junior girls face the camera at the Essex Schools' Cross-Country Championships at Colchester

Youngsters impress at cross-country championships

Havering's Jess Mitchell on her way to victory at the Essex Schools' Cross-Country Championships

Havering AC youngsters showed their potential with a haul of four medals at the Essex Schools’ Cross-Country Championship at a freezing cold Colchester Hilly Fields on Saturday.

Those medals included a glorious gold for Jess Mitchell, who came home first in the intermediate girls’ race where Havering borough runners took three of the top four places.

Mitchell finished in 15 minutes 58 seconds, five seconds clear of her nearest rival, while clubmate Kate O’Neill (16.06) was not far behind in third place to take the bronze for Mid-Essex.

Molly Sweetman (16.18) was a fine fourth to make it three Havering AC girls heading off to the English Schools’ Championships in Norwich.

Sophie Rand (17.26) was 10th with three others taking part for the borough, led home by Rosie Brown (18.20) in 19th, with Molly Bath (19.53)in 36th and Charlotte Wright (21.23) in 47th.

The Havering team finished as runners-up to Southend, just seven points behind.

In the junior girls’ race it was a one-two for the borough team as Abigail Ives – a member of Basildon Athletics Club – won the race in 12.53 ahead of Havering AC’s Sydney Foley, who was five seconds behind in the silver-medal position.

Isobella Jopson (13.46) was also in action for the borough squad and came home in 13th place, ahead of clubmates Alice Brown (13.51) in 16th, Lily Bath (14.20) in 23rd, Poppy Ellis (14.50) in 32nd and Alice Atkins (15.26) in 44th as Havering stormed to the team title ahead of their Southend rivals.

Emily James (21.31) and Georgia Phillips (22.09) ran in the senior girls’ race for Havering.

Yusuf Bizimana (16.34) won gold for Havering in the intermediate boys’ race, pipping Elliott Cordery (Mid-Essex) by a second.

Thomas Keevil (17.07) finished in fourth place, while clubmate Harry Jones (18.03) stepped up an age group to finish ninth.

Samuel Atkins (18.09) was 12th, with Alex Friend clocking 18.21 in 18th and George Hill finishing 30th in 19.10 as the borough squad came out on top in the team standings by a comfortable margin.

Oliver Woods clocked the same time as Hill, but was placed 31st, as Daniel McGill finished 33rd in 19.16.

In the junior boys’ race, Josh McGill (15.55) led the Havering borough team home in ninth place and was followed by Jack Wright (16.23) in 18th.

Dom Jarvis (16.33) was two places back in 20th with Alex Ford (17.00) in 35th and Eduardo Sonzogni (18.04) completing the team in 51st.

Ben Davis (19.37) grabbed a superb bronze medal in the senior boys’ race, with fellow Coopers Coborn pupil and Great Britain triathlete Sam Mileham 10th in 20.59.

Oliver Bath crossed the line in 22.53 for 20th place.

*Havering’s Lauren Deadman earned her third international vest on Sunday as she represented England at the European Cross Permit event in Elgiobar in Spain.

Deadman battled her way home in an impressive seventh place in the race won by Ethiopia’s world 5,000m silver medalist Senbere Teferi, ahead of Olympic champion and world steeplechase record holder Ruth Jebet, of Kenya.

The English quartet of Jessica Andrews, Katherine Maltby, Deadman and Rachel Felton finished in close contention from fifth to eighth.

*Havering athletes compete in the South of England Cross Country Championships at Parliament Hill this weekend, while a small group of under-20 and seniors contest the London Indoor Games.