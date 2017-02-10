Havering hopes of big haul hit by power cut

Athletes among medals at Lee Valley

Havering Athletic Club saw their hopes of securing a bumper crop of medals at the Essex & East London Indoor Championships frustrated when a power cut at Lee Valley Stadium forced the abandonment of some of the Sunday action.

The club were heading for another successful weekend, before the action was cut short and chairman Tony Benton said: “The power went off about half an hour into the meeting. The organisers decided to carry on as long as possible using manual timing and natural light, but when there was no promise of the power being restored it was called off.

“There was no running water or toilet supplies.”

There were some fine performances on the Saturday with the hurdles squad really excelling.

Lucy Bailey’s dip for the line brought her a silver medal in the senior 60m hurdles, while Mayi Hughes earned bronze in the under-17 event.

Hughes had improved her best to 9.06 seconds in the heats, before improving it again to clock 9.03 in the final.

Close behind her was Grace Newson, who improved her best in all three rounds, clocking 9.31, 9.28 and 9.23 to finish fifth in her first year in the age group.

To round off the crop of Havering hurdlers, Elize Bonning smashed her best in the under-15 heats with 9.64, before going on to finish fifth in her final.

Havering’s shot putters were also in fine form and were led by Elysha Thatcher-Gray in the under-20 age group, as she took home a silver medal with a best effort of 9.29 metres.

Philippa Gill’s indoor best of 10.92m won her a bronze medal in the under-17 competition, with Havering completing a hat-trick of shot medals as under-15 John Ryan threw a best of 10.31m for another bronze.

Ryan earned the judges’ plaudits as well after consoling a fellow competitor who became upset in his first major competition.

Day one was completed by Tee Quinlaven winning the senior pole vault title with a 2.30m clearance.

Before the lights went out on Sunday, there were some more useful displays by Havering athletes.

Alex Law defended his title in the senior long jump with a leap of 6.35m, while Shandell Taylor added gold in the under-20 version with a leap of 6.41m.

With few finals taking place the only other club members to have a crack at medals were Jacob Blanc and Jack Botha in the under-13 boys’ 200m and they claimed gold and silver respectively, both with personal best times.

“It was frustating for those athletes who warmed up and were ready to compete when the meeting was abandoned,” added Benton.

“Several of them had medal hopes and others were looking forward to their first major competition. But it was an exceptional situation and I can’t recall this ever happening in my 48 years in athletics.”