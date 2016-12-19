Search

Havering 10 among UK Top 30s

12:10 19 December 2016

Havering's Lauren Deadman (pic Tony Benton)

Archant

Members ranked among nation’s best by Athletics Weekly

Ten Havering athletes feature in the UK Senior Top 30 end of year track and field rankings, published in Athletics Weekly.

Lauren Deadman leads the way, appearing in no fewer than five lists in a season which saw her win another international vest when representing Great Britain at the European Team Cup in Turkey.

Deadman ranked eighth in the 10,000m with her club record of 33.05.55, and was 11th in the 3000m, 18th in both the 5,000m and 10k road rankings and 21st in the half-marathon.

Havering’s Faye Fullerton again features prominently, appearing in three top 30 lists, and is ranked fifth in the mile with her indoor 4.38.83 clocking, as well as 18th in the 3,000m and 30th in the 5,000m.

Louise Lacy was the next highest-ranked Havering athlete at 12th in the javelin, while Georgie Taylor and Rachel Forder ranked 13th and 14th respectively in the discus.

Under-20 Michelle Hughes ranked 18th in the heptathlon and 30th in the long jump, after setting new club under-20 records in both, and Bethan Siddons was 25th in the high jump with her club record-equalling clearance of 1.74m.

Laurence Goodacre ranks highest of the three club men who feature in the Top 30 lists, placing 22nd in the national shot rankings, while British Universities indoor long jump champion Josh Olawore ranked 26th in that event despite an injury-affected season and Duane Jibunoh was 27th in the discus.

