The 39-year-old from Essex will host two courses in March and is hoping to inspire the next generation of athletes

Commonwealth Decathlon Gold medallist, Dean Macey, will be hosting an athletics master class course for PE teachers at the state-of-the-art Lee Valley Athletics Centre this March.

The full day interactive training course aims to help PE Teachers from all over England develop and perfect their athletics teaching methods across disciplines including, long jump, high jump, triple jump, sprinting, hurdles, shot put, discus and javelin.

Macey hopes that he can impart techniques and methods picked up throughout his successful career to help teachers, potentially from east London and Essex, invigorate athletics lessons which will, in turn, inspire and cultivate our next generation of athletes.

The 39-year-old from Essex is one of Britain’s most successful Decathletes. His first major achievement was a silver medal in the 1999 World Championships.

He then went on to compete in the Sydney and Athens Olympics, before winning the Gold medal in the 2006 Commonwealth games in Melbourne.

“In the past, inspectors have identified Track and Field Athletics as one of the most poorly taught activities in the PE Curriculum and I was keen for that to change,” said Massey.

“The varied nature of each of the different disciplines can make track and field lessons slow moving and hard to follow.

“I want to share my knowledge and experience with PE teachers to help make lessons more exciting and challenging for students.

“The Lee Valley Athletics Centre provided me with the perfect location. They are the largest athletics centre in the south of England and their state-of-the-art facilities are second to none.”

Lee Valley Athletics Centre Manager, Mick Bond, commented on the initiative, he said: “We are proud to be working alongside Dean on this project.

“His wealth of experience and passion for athletics will be invaluable to teachers looking to inspire and develop their pupil’s skills and talent in different track and field events.”

This one day course will run from 9.30am until 4pm on the 13 March and 22 March. The course costs £90 per person including lunch. To book a place, please email James Wright at jwright@vibrantpartnerships.co.uk.