Finalists announced for the Havering Sports Council’s Annual awards

Presentation buffer taking place at Upminster Golf Club on February 6 - starting at 7.30pm

The highlight of the local sporting calendar is on Monday 6th February at Upminster Golf Club at 7.30pm, when in the presence of Her Worshipful The Mayor of Havering and other dignitaries, Havering Sports Council’s Annual Awards Presentation Buffet will honour the best from our 2016 sports’ scene. This function is supported by McDonalds Restaurants of Romford.

Finalists have been announced, two in each category except for a new Disability Awards Section in which three names feature. Winners and runners-up are to be announced on-the-night.

Finalists are (in alphabetical order by Category):

JUNIOR SPORTS COMPETITOR-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by West & Coe Funeral Directors)

Max Law - nationally ranked javelin thrower.

Matt Luff - twice world junior Karting Champion.

SPORTS COMPETITOR-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by MDS Printers of Upminster)

Lauren Deadman - International runner.

Jordan Sergeant - prominent local tennis player and coach.

DISABILITY SPORTS COMPETITOR-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by the Beadle Family)

Oliver Beadle - Award winning tennis player.

Amy Marren - Rio paralympic swimming bronze medalist.

Kieran O’Hara - Successful middle-distance runner.

SPORTS VOLUNTEER-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by Councillor John Mylod)

John Duncan - Specialist discus coach and athletics team manager.

Sam Harrison - Throwing events coach and competitor.

SENIOR SCHOOL TEAM-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by Brentwood M & E Services Ltd)

Coopers Coburn Boys Under 16 Gymnastic Team.

Frances Bardsley Academy Under 16 Girls Football Team.

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEAM-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by Councillor Melvin Wallace)

Ardleigh Green Junior School Year 5 and 6 Sportshall Team.

St.Edwards C of E primary School Year 5 and 6 Water Polo Team.

SPORTS CLUB-OF-THE-YEAR (Sponsored by DMS Fencing)

Cridders Swim School.

Havering Athletic Club.

THE DOUG RIDEN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD (Sponsored by McDonalds Restaurants of Romford)

This award is in memory of Past Havering Sports Council President, the late Doug Riden, who gave a lifetime of honorary and meritorious service to local sport.

A person who has given outstanding service to local sport will be announced on-the-night.

Master of Cermonies for this occasion is again to be Mr.John Whitby.

In addition to awards, winners of the Junior Competitor, Sports Competitor and Disability Sports Competitor categories will receive £200 cheques (donated by Lodge Farm Tennis Club).