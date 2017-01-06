Search

Coopers pupil Mileham surprised by nomination

09:00 06 January 2017

Sam Mileham at the finish of the World Triathlon Championships in Mexico

Sam Mileham at the finish of the World Triathlon Championships in Mexico

Archant

Youngster up for Youth Triathlete of the Year award

Coopers Coborn pupil Sam Mileham revealed his surprise and delight at being nominated for the youth triathlete of the year award by 220 Triathlon Magazine.

Mileham enjoyed a successful 2016 campaign, competing at the European and World Championships, as well as winning bronze at the National Relays, finishing fourth at the British Biathlon Championships and eighth in the elite junior field at the London Triathlon.

And he is grateful his progress has been noticed, saying: “Over the last few years I’ve definitely come a long way, but last year surprised me a lot.

“I had a bit of a health scare with asthma in January and was out of training for over a month. I still managed to improve my fitness massively, achieving my two main goals of getting into the top 10 in Euorpe and qualifying for the World Championships.

“Towards the end of the year the results and improvements in time really started to show. I was starting to achieve my swim and run-time goals.”

Having finished 10th at the Europeans, Mileham flew out to Mexico to compete in the World Championships and came home in 35th place, while also learning an invaluable lesson.

He added: “I had the race of my life and everything fell into place, until I fell in the final 100 metres due to heat exhaustion.

“That has taught me a massive lesson and given me a huge amount of motivation for next year to go back to the World Championships and achieve my goal of top 10 in the world.

“It’s something I know I can do as that is where I was when I collapsed.”

Mileham has already ensured his place among the field for the 2017 European Triathlon, Duathlon and Aquathlon Championships and is looking to make the most of his final year in the junior age group.

He said: “I can’t wait to see what this year has in store. My experience racing at elite level on the national circuit has really started to show, with some great results at the highest level of racing and breaking into the top 25 and then the top 10 at the London Triathlon.

“I’m really looking forward to what 2017 has to offer. I have almost finalised my race calendar and am feeling great in training at the moment thankfully with no injuries.”

Mileham won a Potential for Olympic success prize at the Coopers sports awards evening in late November, which was presented to him by Great Britain Olympian and former world champion Beth Tweddle.

Whether or not he gets to add another trophy to his cabinet depends on a public vote and he added: “I’m very lucky to be nominated for such an award by such a well-known magazine, alongside such amazing athletes who I race with and look up to.

“It is crazy to think that this has happened twice, but I am very fortunate and lucky that people have taken the time to vote for me and recognise everything I have achieved throughout the year.

“It is all down to the public so if you have a spare minute or two I would really appreciate your vote!”

One Mileham’s sponsors – Zone3 – have also been nominated for various awards, as well as his coach’s Storm the Castle race. Voting closes on March 17 and can be done online at 220triathlon.com/competitions or via a link at sammileham.com.



