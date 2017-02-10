Best yet for Havering’s Mitchell

Havering's Jess Mitchell in action at the Essex Cross-Country Championships (pic Gary Howard) Archant

Youngster claims stunning cross-country win

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havering’s Jess Mitchell had the best win of her career as she claimed a stunning victory at the South East Schools’ Cross-Country Championships at Brands Hatch on Saturday.

Mitchell came home almost 100 metres clear of the rest of the intermediate girls’ field, clocking 15 minutes four seconds for the gold medal, with team-mate Kate O’Neill some 30 seconds back in fourth place.

With Molly Sweetman in 13th and Sophie Rand in 36th it was a good day all-round for the club quartet.

Sydney Foley was an excellent 18th in the junior girls’ race, while Georgia Phillips (63rd) and Emily James (64th) also represented Essex in the senior girls’ event.

For the boys, Harry Jones was first of the Havering group to get home in the intermediate race, clocking 19.09, with Sam Atkins finishing in 19.44 and Alex Friend 19.59.

Meanwhile, Josh Olawore opened his indoor season by setting a new club indoor record in the 60m at Lee Valley last Wednesday.

Competing for Bath University in an inter-varsity match, the 21-year-old student clocked a career best of 6.88 to break Matt Russell’s 2004 record.

Multi-eventer Michelle Hughes continues to impress in the United States as she competed once again for Harvard University on their home field in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Just a few days after her 19th birthday, Hughes bettered her 60m hurdles best to 8.75 seconds to improve the club’s under-20 record.

And Hughes also also came within a centimetre of also breaking her club long jump record with a best effort of 5.85m.