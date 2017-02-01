Benhurst Primary School win latest Havering Sports Collective competition

Action from the Havering Sports Collective event where Year Two pupils took part in a Sports Hall athletics competition (pic: Havering Sports Collective). Archant

A total of 21 schools took part in Year Two Sports Hall athletics event at Hornchurch Sports Centre

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havering Sports Collective held the Year Two Sports Hall athletics competition at Hornchurch Sports Centre last week.

A total of 21 schools took part in the event and the participants competed in six different activities. These included jumping, bowling, bouncing, stepping, launching and throwing.

The children were a real credit to their schools, exhibiting excellent sporting behaviour with their enthusiasm, encouragement and respect for one another and the leaders.

Eddie Parsons, from Sportshall UK, did an outstanding job of running the event, keeping it to time and most importantly making sure everyone was having fun.

Assisting Parsons in the smooth running of the day were Year Eight sports leaders from the Collective leadership academy.

The young leaders from Emerson Park, Hall Mead, Gaynes, Coopers, Frances Bardsley and Marshalls Park played a vital role in supporting the children and ensuring they fully understood the activities.

A special mention must be given to all of the spectators who came along to cheer on the children. The stands were over flowing – a fantastic turn out!

Overall winners of the competition were Benhurst, followed by Towers and Ardleigh Green Infants.

Congratulations to Benhurst and well done to all of the teams who took part in this terrific event.

Sharon Phillips, of Havering Sports Collective, said: “I would like to add a thank you to Everyone Active for continuing to host our events at Hornchurch Sports Centre, to the secondary schools for supplying the young leaders and to the parents and teachers for their support.”