Another GB call-up for Sylvester

Former Romford junior Abbie Sylvester is set to represent Great Britain once again Archant

Youngster prepares for under-18 championships

Former Romford junior ice hockey player Abbie Sylvester has been selected to represent Great Britain at the World under-18 Championships in Poland next month.

The 16-year-old Sylvester, who currently plays for Bracknell Queen Bees, was in the senior women’s party that competed in an Olympic qualifying tournament in Kazakhstan in November and is included in her own age group squad for the Division 1B tournament in Katowice from January 8-14.

Britain will face China, Denmark, Italy and Kazakhstan, as well as hosts Poland, and coach Michelle Smith hopes they can build on recent performances.

“We came close to a bronze medal last year in Kazakshtan and really grew as a squad as the tournament went on,” said Smith.

“We have a number of players returning from last year’s squad and some who played for GB Women in the Olympic qualifiers in Kazakhstan.

“We will look to them for the experience in this tournament as we have 12 new faces and some young players.

“But I think we have a great mix of youth and experience and I know the squad is excited about the tournament.”

GB, goalkeepers: Maisie Gilbert, Courtney Newitt; defence: Lucy Beal, Shannon Douglas, Sophie Emmanuel, Verity Lewis, Sophie Reeks, Ellie Wakeling, Jemma Wallis; forwards: Louise Beresford, Emily Harris, Aimee Headland, Katie Marsden, Chloe Riley, Elizabeth Saunders, Jessica Sprules, ABBIE SYLVESTER, Kiana Tait, Casey Traill, Amy Truman.