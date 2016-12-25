Christmas

Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Video

Playlist: Mercury Mall’s Elfie Shelfie picks his top 10 Christmas tunes

10:00 25 December 2016

Elfie Shelfie getting up to all sorts of antics at the Mercury Mall

Elfie Shelfie getting up to all sorts of antics at the Mercury Mall

Archant

The Mercury Mall’s mischievous elf Elfie Shelfie picks his top 10 festive tunes, relayed by deputy manager Spencer Hawken.

Mariah Carey's classic All I Want for Christmas is You is one of Elfie's top festive picks. Picture: PBG/EMPICS/PAMariah Carey's classic All I Want for Christmas is You is one of Elfie's top festive picks. Picture: PBG/EMPICS/PA

Pennies from Heaven – Louis Prima

This is from his favourite movie Elf, and features when Buddy arrives in New York.

All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth – Any performer

Elfie likes the whistle of wind going through the singers’ teeth, it makes him happy.

The elf also enjoys a bit of Last Christmas this time of year. Picture: PAThe elf also enjoys a bit of Last Christmas this time of year. Picture: PA

Santa Baby – Eartha Kitt

This song makes Elfie very happy, he has nice dreams to this song.

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree – Mel Smith and Kim Wilde

This song makes Elfie very jolly, he always plays this song while making fish and marshmallow cake.

It's all play and no work for this elfIt's all play and no work for this elf

Let It Go – Idina Menzel

Elsa is one of Elfie’s very best friends, so how could this song not be on his list? He and Elsa are such good friends she’s coming to the Mercury this week.

All I Want for Christmas is You – Mariah Carey

Some years ago Elfie taught Mariah how to behave as a celebrity, and she’s never looked back.

The Little Drummer Boy – Bing Crosby and David Bowie

Elfie loves a good sing-song around the piano, and this song reminds him very much of years as a boy singing with Santa and the other elves.

Last Christmas – Wham!

Elfie likes the song very much but feels bad because George Michael stole that big fur coat from him to make the song, he promised Elfie he would return it but never has.

2 Become 1 – The Spice Girls

Elfie thinks this is a magical song, it features fellow ginger-haired performer Geri Halliwell. Geri promised to marry Elfie but one year Elfie got lost and never made it back in time.

Fairytale Of New York – Bill Murray, Rashida Jones and co

Elfie has a slightly wicked side and having heard this on A Very Murray Christmas last year, he knows this is by far the worst Christmas song he has heard, none of the singers sought any help from Elfie in the making of this song, and he believes this is why it failed so badly.

To see your own playlist published in the Recorder and Havering Post, email your song choices with reasons why to newsdesk@romfordrecorder.co.uk.

Related articles

Keywords: New York

Latest Romford Stories

‘Window shot at’ as detectives investigate burglary in Harold Hill by men believed to have firearm

14:51 Ryan Tute
A 35-year-old man has been arrested. Picture: PA.

Detectives are investigating an aggravated burglary by two men after reports of a window being shot at.

Joni’s Army delivers presents to poorly children at London hospital

12:00 Hayley Anderson
Volunteers from Joni's Army have been donating presents to the hospital where Joni was treated.

A charity founded after a nine-year-old girl passed away of a rare bone cancer, has delivered hundreds of presents to the poorly children in the hospital ward where she was treated.

Video: Playlist: Mercury Mall’s Elfie Shelfie picks his top 10 Christmas tunes

10:00 Beth Wyatt
Elfie Shelfie getting up to all sorts of antics at the Mercury Mall

The Mercury Mall’s mischievous elf Elfie Shelfie picks his top 10 festive tunes, relayed by deputy manager Spencer Hawken.

Merry Christmas!

Yesterday, 17:30
Contestants line up at the start of the Santathon Fun Run (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Season’s greetings from the sports desk

Mass donations put a smile on the faces of children in Queen’s Hospital over Christmas

Yesterday, 15:00 Ryan Tute
Children at Queen's Hospital enjoying some of donations from customers.

Customers and staff have banded together and made a huge difference to the lives of children spending time in hospital over the festive period.

Romford Snooker Club still going strong after more than 80 years

Yesterday, 12:00 Ryan Tute
The Romford Snooker Club.

Down one of the many side streets of Romford’s busy town centre stands something of a hidden gem in the world of sport.

Basketball girls bid for GB selection

Yesterday, 11:30
Basketball England is staging a training camp for the England girls squads (pic Basketball England)

Former Olympians to helps at three-day training camp

Upminster school friends hope to echo success of music’s greats

Yesterday, 10:00 Niall Joyce
Ekkoes. Picture: Helen Bolton

When we were young we all had dreams of being in a band with all our mates touring the world.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read

Romford barbers offers free haircuts for men going to job interviews in a bid to boost youth employment

Owner Anderson Boyce at Hair Force One is giving out free hair cuts to men from the Romford YMCA and Jobcentre who go for job interviews

Man who stabbed ‘Oggy’ at Hornchurch pub has been convicted of murder

Aiden Mahoney, known to friends as Oggy, was stabbed on Sunday

Hornchurch school is only one of 47 in the country to achieve perfect pass rates

Pupils and staff at Scotts Primary School in Hornchurch celebrating the latest results.

Plans for £250,000 town centre Market House faces big opposition

Artist impression of what the market building in Market Place will look like.

Upminster electrician wins £1m Euromillions lottery win

Jason Douglas-Smith won �1m on the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker and also a luxury winter getaway to Switzerland. Photo: Ady Kerry/Camelot
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now