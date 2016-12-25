Video

Playlist: Mercury Mall’s Elfie Shelfie picks his top 10 Christmas tunes

The Mercury Mall’s mischievous elf Elfie Shelfie picks his top 10 festive tunes, relayed by deputy manager Spencer Hawken.

Pennies from Heaven – Louis Prima

This is from his favourite movie Elf, and features when Buddy arrives in New York.

All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth – Any performer

Elfie likes the whistle of wind going through the singers’ teeth, it makes him happy.

Santa Baby – Eartha Kitt

This song makes Elfie very happy, he has nice dreams to this song.

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree – Mel Smith and Kim Wilde

This song makes Elfie very jolly, he always plays this song while making fish and marshmallow cake.

Let It Go – Idina Menzel

Elsa is one of Elfie’s very best friends, so how could this song not be on his list? He and Elsa are such good friends she’s coming to the Mercury this week.

All I Want for Christmas is You – Mariah Carey

Some years ago Elfie taught Mariah how to behave as a celebrity, and she’s never looked back.

The Little Drummer Boy – Bing Crosby and David Bowie

Elfie loves a good sing-song around the piano, and this song reminds him very much of years as a boy singing with Santa and the other elves.

Last Christmas – Wham!

Elfie likes the song very much but feels bad because George Michael stole that big fur coat from him to make the song, he promised Elfie he would return it but never has.

2 Become 1 – The Spice Girls

Elfie thinks this is a magical song, it features fellow ginger-haired performer Geri Halliwell. Geri promised to marry Elfie but one year Elfie got lost and never made it back in time.

Fairytale Of New York – Bill Murray, Rashida Jones and co

Elfie has a slightly wicked side and having heard this on A Very Murray Christmas last year, he knows this is by far the worst Christmas song he has heard, none of the singers sought any help from Elfie in the making of this song, and he believes this is why it failed so badly.

