'Your support has now doubled' says Havering councillor after visiting proposed solar park site

Havering Councillors visit Dagnam Park to see exactly where the solar park may be installed.

Several Havering councillors gave up their Sunday afternoon to visit the site of the proposed solar park.

Cllr Jeffrey Tucker visited Dagnam Park to see exactly where the solar park may be installed with other members of his party.

Members of the Independent Residents’ Group - leader Cllr Jeffrey Tucker, Cllr David Durant and Cllr Keith Roberts (all Rainham and Wennington), along with Cllr Michael Deon Burton (South Hornchurch), were shown the natural beauty of Dagnam Park, Harold Hill, by Alan York of the Friends of Dagnam park.

The park’s supporters, Lorraine Moss and Jan Sargent arranged the visit so councillors could gain a first hand experience of the nature reserve and see why the proposals have been fiercely opposed.

Cllr Tucker added: “It was the Independent Residents Group’s pleasure to attend the walk today and see for ourselves the jewel you have in this ward.

“It was an eye opener for us all. You can be assured your support has now doubled.”

Cllr Roberts suggested an alternative site put forward by the supporters would help their “cause”.

Miss Moss said: “We were so pleased the councillors came as we are concerned, about the way that the facts have been presented regarding this proposal.

Lorraine Moss, left, and Jan Sargent, third from right, with Havering Councillors who visited Dagnam Park to see exactly where the solar park may be installed.

“We hope that other councillors will also take up the offer of a guided tour of the park and the site of the proposed solar farm.”