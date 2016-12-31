Search

Your guide to entertainment in 2017

15:00 31 December 2016

Above, The Greatest Hits of Motown: How Sweet It Is comes to Queens Theatre, Hornchurch, in April.

Above, The Greatest Hits of Motown: How Sweet It Is comes to Queens Theatre, Hornchurch, in April.

Queens Theatre

Theatre, ballet, music and comedy, all you need to know about the best entertainment shows and events in the area in 2017.

The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin is to appear at Theatre Royal Stratford East from February.The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin is to appear at Theatre Royal Stratford East from February.

THEATRE

The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin

Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, March 11 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Theatre Royal Stratford East, Stratford

Visitors to last years Comic Con at ExCel London dressed as characters from Disneys Frozen.Visitors to last years Comic Con at ExCel London dressed as characters from Disneys Frozen.

A life-affirming and funny coming-of-age story following a bright African-American girl from a middle class family in LA, who dreams of being a dancer.

Tickets cost £12 to £15 from stratfordeast.com

The Upbeat Beatles

An exhibit at the London Boat Show in NewhamAn exhibit at the London Boat Show in Newham

Saturday, January 28 at 7.30pm.

The Broadway, Barking

A magical mystery tour through the lives and fabulous ground-breaking work of one of the most influential and popular bands of all time.

With songs that changed a generation, this show will have you tapping your feet from the opening bars and dancing in the aisles after just a few timeless songs.

Tickets cost £16.50-£17.50 from thebroadwaybarking.com

Thisbe

Tuesday, February 21 to Saturday, February, 25 at 8pm (extra 3pm performance on closing date)

Theatre Royal Stratford East

A follow up to A Midsummer Night’s Dream with BSL (British Sign Language) interpretation built into every performance and an original score, this play is full of playful wit and boisterous theatricality – not to be missed by Shakespeare fans!

Tickets cost £10 from stratfordeast.com

Sweeney Todd

Thursday, March 2 to Saturday, March 4 at 7.30pm (extra 3pm performance on closing date)

Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford

Find out the horrifying tale of the killer barber at this spooky theatrical event.

This popular and sinister musical, which was made into a 2007 film starring Johnny Deep and Helena Bonham Carter, promises to be an exciting afternoon or evening of entertainment.

Book tickets from kmtheatre.co.uk for £16 with concessions available.

Macbeth

Tuesday, January 24 to Thursday, February 2 at 1.30pm and 7pm.

Stratford Circus, Stratford

Are you a big William Shakespeare fan? Why not watch one of his most famous plays with a new spin on it.

This popular play, first performed in 1606, promises to be thrilling and full of witchcraft, murder, treason and treachery.

Tickets cost £8 to £10 fromstratford-circus.com

BALLET

The Snow Queen

Saturday, January 21 at 8pm.

Brookside Theatre, Romford

Treat yourself to a magical evening of ballet at Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen. The mystical fairytale, beautifully told through the power of ballet will dazzle young and old – the perfect winter treat for all the family.

Brought to the stage by the London Ballet Company, dedicated to testing new boundaries and audiences, this show is a must see.

Tickets are available from thelittleboxoffice.com priced at £18.

Romeo & Juliet Ballet

Sunday, January 17 at 3pm.

The Broadway, Barking

Join the celebration of 400 years of William Shakespeare’s legacy with an evening of his most popular love story recreated by the UK Ballet Theatre.

The passionate and innovative reprisal of this tragic tale of star-crossed lovers is not to be missed.

Stunning costumes and magical stage sets will transport you to Renaissance Verona where the tale of the Capulets and Montagues unfolds.

Book online at thebroadwaybarking.com. Standard tickets are £18 with concessions available.

MUSIC

The Sting Thing – A Tribute to Sting & The Police

Friday, January 20 at 8pm.

Brookside Theatre, Romford

Rock fans can relive their best memories at this electrifying show paying tribute to the music of the Police and their front man.

The tribute will sample an impressive catalogue of hits including Every Breath You Take, Message in a Bottle, Roxanne and Walking on the Moon.

Fronted by Sting lookalike and soundalike, Owen James, The Sting Thing is a high-octane show that faithfully recreates the magic of one of history’s best-loved rock bands.

Tickets cost £17 and can be purchased from thelittleboxoffice.com.

Supersonic 70s Show

Friday, January 20 at 7.30pm.

Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch

Re-live the ’70s during a live show packed with classic hits from Abba, Suzi Quatro, David Essex, David Cassidy, Olivia Newton John and foot stompin’ glam rockers Sweet, Mud and T Rex.

Tickets cost £16.50 to £23 and can be booked from queens-theatre.co.uk/

Bengal To Bethnal Green

Sunday, February 5 at 3.30pm.

Rich Mix, Bethnal Green

A spectacular show of traditional Bengali music meets the East End.

Head to this colourful cultural evening with lively songs and light classical ragas mingling with West African drumming featuring chant, reggae and calypso, salsa and samba.

Entry is free.

Laurent Garnier & DP Deep

Saturday, February 11 from 10pm to 6am.

Oval Space, Bethnal Green

Grab your dancing shoes and see two of France’s most influential figures in electronic music, Gallic techno icon Laurent Garnier and his one-time protégé turned legendary Parisian jock DJ Deep.

Tickets cost £20 and can be booked from ovalspace.co.uk.

The Greatest Hits of Motown: How Sweet It Is

Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3 at 7.30pm.

Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch

This live showcase is set have you humming long after you leave the theatre.

Book your tickets online from queens-theatre.co.uk. Prices range from £19.50-£26.50.

Grease 2 - The Cabaret

Friday, April 14 at 8pm.

Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford

Sing along to all the hits from the American musical romantic comedy film.

You won’t get to see the 1982 sequel to the John Travolta hit, but you will get to sing the songs, so give it a chance to work its cheesy magic on you.

Tickets are selling fast and you can book them for £11 fromkmtheatre.co.uk

SPIRITUALISM

T J Higgs - The Medium

Sunday, February 26 at 7.30pm.

The Broadway, Barking

One of the most celebrated psychic mediums in the UK will bring a fresh and exciting approach to understanding spirituality and mediumship to the theatre.

Tickets are £20 and you can book them from thebroadwaybarking.com

Tony Stockwell – Psychic Medium

Monday, June 23 at 8pm.

Brookside Theatre, Romford

Do you believe in psychics and the mystical world of magic?

The popular star of TV’s Street Psychic, Psychic Private Eyes and Psychic Academy, returns to the Romford venue.

He will captivate the audience as he communicates with those who have passed on.

Book tickets early from thelittleboxoffice.com for £24.

COMEDY

KNOCK2BAG Comedy Night

Saturday, January 21 at 7pm.

Rich Mix, Bethnal Green

This is one of Time Out’s top five comedy clubs in London.

An unrivalled line-up for both variety and quality with a unique party atmosphere, this is a comedy night like no other. Previous headlines include David Cross, Tim Key, Kevin Eldon and Katherine Ryan.

Tickets priced between £10 to £14 from richmix.org.uk. Suitable for ages 18 and over.

Comedy Club

Thursday, February 16 at 8.30pm.

Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch

Comedians George Lewis, Andrew Ryan and Geoff Norcott promise a night full of laughter.

Tickets cost between £10.50 and £11.50, book at queens-threatre.co.uk

EVENTS

London Boat Show

Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 15 from 10am to 6pm.

ExCeL London

Thousands of enthusiasts are set to head to London’s biggest boating experience.

A host of new attractions and regular favourites will ensure the London Boat Show is an unmissable day out, where everything to do with activity on, in and under the water is to be discovered.

Tickets cost £20 for adults with concessions available online at excel.london.

The Winter Wedding Fair

Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15 from 10am to 5pm.

ExCeL London

Meet a hand-picked selection of wedding suppliers, get creative ideas and inspiration and raise a celebratory glass of bubbly with your bridal party!

This wedding fair is the perfect place to start making your dream big day into a reality.

More than 100 of the UK’s best suppliers will exhibit and brides-to-be can enjoy decadent dress catwalks and food tastings.

Standard tickets cost £12 at theweddingfairs.com or by calling 0844 995 9663.

LDN Wrestling

Saturday, February 11 at 7.30pm.

The Broadway, Barking  

Championship wrestling, full of sparkly costumes and audience participation, offers an afternoon of bodyslams.

Boo the bad guys and cheer on your favourites, as you get the opportunity to get up close and personal with the rip-roaring action.

Tickets cost £12 to £15 and can be purchased from thebroadwaybarking.com

London Comic Con

Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28 (see website for times)

ExCeL London

Calling all sci-fi fans, gamers, comic collectors, movie buffs and anime enthusiasts – gather your friends and  head to MCM’s annual Comic Con.

The three day celebration of modern pop culture is jam-packed with games, activities and colour costume competitions.

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet special guests from the world of TV and Film, Anime and Gaming.

Buy tickets from mcmexpostore.com



