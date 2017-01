Woman treated for injuries after earlier Romford accident

A woman was treated for injuries after a van collided with a car.

Police were called at 7.43am to reports of a road traffic collision at Pettits Lane North, Romford.

The London Ambulance Service attended the scene and a woman was treated for injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road is now clear.