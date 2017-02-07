Woman, 36, charged with Romford burglary plot

Lindsay Hilden will appear at Basildon Crown Court on March 3 after being charged with conspiracy to burgle homes in Romford, Barking, Thurrock, Canvey, as well as one count of theft. Picture: PA Images. PA/Press Association Images

A woman has been charged with plotting a string of residential burglaries.

Lindsay Hilden, of no fixed abode, was charged with conspiracy to burgle various homes in Romford, Barking, Canvey and Thurrock between December 13 and February 1 and one count of theft on January 2.

Hilden, 36, was remanded in custody after appearing at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Friday. She will appear at Basildon Crown Court on March 3.