Search

Advanced search

Poll

What New Year’s resolutions are Havering residents making?

10:00 01 January 2017

New Year's celebrations. Picture: PA

New Year's celebrations. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

As we wave goodbye to 2016 thousands of us will be pledging to give up our vices and take on new commitments for our New Year’s resolutions.

Comment

The problem, for most of us, is that we like the idea of changing aspects of our lives but often find it hard to maintain the motivation and discipline needed to stick to our resolutions.

Whether you want to lose weight, learn a new skill or change career, it is always easier if you have someone to give you that extra push to keep going.

That’s why this year we’ll be giving you a bit of extra support as I will give up smoking, as well as try my hand at boxing, in a bid to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Let us know what your New Year’s resolution is in our poll and keep an eye out for updates on my progress throughout January.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Flashback: Sacked Ford car workers, roadside attack and a vote of ‘no confidence’

27 minutes ago Hayley Anderson
60-years-ago

A look back at the biggest local stories from this day 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

Poll: What New Year’s resolutions are Havering residents making?

10:00 Niall Joyce
New Year's celebrations. Picture: PA

As we wave goodbye to 2016 thousands of us will be pledging to give up our vices and take on new commitments for our New Year’s resolutions.

Your guide to entertainment in 2017

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Chloe Farand
Above, The Greatest Hits of Motown: How Sweet It Is comes to Queens Theatre, Hornchurch, in April.

Theatre, ballet, music and comedy, all you need to know about the best entertainment shows and events in the area in 2017.

Post Playlist: The Recorder team select their best songs of 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Ryan Tute
The Recorder's Ryan Tute, Hayley Anderson, Maxine Leckerman, Chloe Farand, Matt Clemenson and Niall Joyce

As the year draws to a close, the Recorder team puts their suggestions forward for the best songs on the airwaves in 2016.

Review of the year: Brexit, mass floods and much more

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Ryan Tute
Floods at polling station on the corner of Mawney road and Abbots Close, Collier Row. Picture: @ChrisCockram

It’s a year that has been remembered for diving the country with a monumental decision to leave the EU but it’s also been an interesting year for many other reasons with Havering never short of stories.

Lidl’s plans for new supermarket deferred over Hornchurch town centre traffic flow concerns

Friday, December 30, 2016 Chloe Farand
Towers Cinema, former Mecca Bingo, High Street, Hornchurch

As the year comes to a close, the saga over the fate of a historic art deco cinema continues.

White Christmas for Elizabeth Line train as it undergoes all-weather testing in Austria

Friday, December 30, 2016 Ryan Tute
The Elizabeth Line trains undergoing freezing conditions in the Rail Tec Arsenal test centre. Picture: TfL.

New state-of-the-art Elizabeth Line trains which are set to serve Romford and Ilford have been undergoing testing in some of the most gruelling conditions.

Missing cat found in Romford wrapped in duct tape

Friday, December 30, 2016 Niall Joyce
Duct tape can be seen wrapped around the cat's head

A veterinary centre is searching for the owner of a cat who was found with his face wrapped in duct tape.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Romford radiologist and his ‘Silent Knights’ distribute hampers to 200 homeless across London

The Silent Knights team distributed hampers to 200 homeless people in London in the run-up to Christmas

CCTV footage released of suspect in connection with ‘brutal attack’ on Romford minicab driver

Police are looking for this man in connection with an asssault on a minicab driver. Picture: Met Police

‘Window shot at’ as detectives investigate burglary in Harold Hill by men believed to have firearm

A 35-year-old man has been arrested. Picture: PA.

Social media post prompts outcry as Good Samaritan comes forward to repair beloved statue broken on Christmas Day

The statute after repair with its Christmas hat back on in place.

Missing cat found in Romford wrapped in duct tape

Duct tape can be seen wrapped around the cat's head
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now