West End concert raises funds for Hornchurch boy’s USA treatment

18:30 25 January 2017

Nathan, 7, undergoing tests at hospital. Picture: Susie Box.

A string of West End stars are holding a concert to raise money to help a boy, who has up to 25 seizures a day, receive life-changing procedures in the United States.

The Box family have raised £100,000 to have a life changing operation for Nathan Box The Box family have raised £100,000 to have a life changing operation for Nathan Box

Seven-year-old Nathan Box, of Hornchurch, suffers from a rare condition known as hypothalamic hamartoma but has been denied funding by the NHS to receive this treatment, which is only available in Texas but could transform his life.

His mother Susan described the concert as a “once-in-a-lifetime” event.

The glitz and glam of the West End will take over a theatre for an evening of performances, including leads from Wicked, Mamma Mia, Les Misérables, Shrek, Blood Brothers, We Will Rock You and Matilda.

A 42-piece orchestra will also play on the night and the performance will be directed by Lyn Paul, who starred in the long-running West End show Blood Brothers.

Nathan’s sisters Katie, 14, and Rebecca, 11, have also prepared a piece to sing for their brother.

Susan said: “It’s going to be a bit of a surprise for us as well.

“You are never going to see anything like it again. All these West End stars coming together and giving their time for Nathan.

“It’s an exciting time and the start of a journey for Nathan to be cured.”

All the proceeds will go towards Nathan’s procedure, expected to take place in late February or early March in Texas, USA.

Just before Christmas, the family hit the £100,000 target on their JustGiving page to pay for Nathan’s treatment, but the total cost of the procedure including flights and accommodation is likely to be closer to £150,000.

An anonymous donor has pledged to match the price of the ticket sell up to £20,000.

“If the show is a sell-out, this means we could raise £40,000, which would be amazing,” added Susan.

The fundraising concert Smile! will take place on February 12 at 7.30pm at the Orchard Theatre, Home Gardens, Dartford. Tickets are £30 and can be bought here.

