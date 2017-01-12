Search

Advanced search

Possibility of snow as severe weather sweeps across the country

17:58 12 January 2017

Experts say up to 2cm of snow could be expected tonight. Picture: PA.

Experts say up to 2cm of snow could be expected tonight. Picture: PA.

Archant

A blast of freezing weather is sweeping across the UK and is expected to affect east London commuters as they try to get home.

Comment

Large parts of the UK have already been hit by heavy snow with warnings being issued by the Met Office over snow and ice during this evening’s rush hour.

Experts say up to 2cm of snow could be expected in the capital tonight with travel possibly affected.

Winds could also reach speeds of up to 18mph.

Keywords: Met Office United Kingdom London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Possibility of snow as severe weather sweeps across the country

17:58 Ryan Tute
Experts say up to 2cm of snow could be expected tonight. Picture: PA.

A blast of freezing weather is sweeping across the UK and is expected to affect east London commuters as they try to get home.

Romford taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

17:11 Ann-Marie Abbasah
A man appeared at court today charged with sexual assault. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images.

A taxi cab driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman while taking her to Redbridge appeared in court this morning.

Hornchurch man admits assaulting revellers at Fiction Romford

16:19 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Barkingside Magistrates' Court

A man pleaded guilty to attacking two revellers on a festive night out in Fiction nightclub, a court heard today.

Upminster pupils win £1,500 and give local charities a boost

15:45 Chloe Farand
Year 9 pupils at Gaynes School pupils won £1,000 for Havering Mind

Students have given an important boost to charities in the borough after winning £1,500.

Missed cancer target puts hospital trust’s funding at risk

13:43 Ryan Tute
Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Important funding for the trust that runs Havering’s healthcare is at risk after it failed to meet targets on cancer waiting times.

Hornchurch pupils start 2017 in £9.2 million new building

11:22 Chloe Farand
Early Years pupils at Hacton primary Schools in front of their new building

New year, new start and new school for pupils, who began 2017 in a start-of-the-art building.

Clampdown on dangerous school-run driving to begin at Upminster school

09:00 Chloe Farand
Trial period taking place outside Broadford Primary School

A scheme to tackle dangerous driving around schools is set to come into effect at a fourth school in the borough.

Video: CCTV footage released of suspect in connection with Harold Hill handbag theft

08:08 Niall Joyce
The suspect who police want to speak to. Picture: Met

Police have issued CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the theft of handbag which had more than £2,000 worth of belongings inside.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man found dead after police force entry into Harold Hill home

Straight Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps.

Popular Romford shop to close after 40 years in the town centre

Robby Bhandari second from left with staff Lesley Conio, Jan Smith and Derek Culver

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A police cordon outside a home in Kingsbridge Road, Harold Hill, where a man collapsed after being stabbed at an address in the nearby Kingsbridge Close.

Dad left disgusted after bin bags not collected for ‘best part of a month’

Vast amount of bags uncollected over the Christmas and New Year period. Picture: Peter McMillan.

Hornchurch and Collier Row Post Offices among the 37 nationally that are set to close

Hornchurch and Collier Row branches in the list to close and franchise. Picture: PA.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now