Possibility of snow as severe weather sweeps across the country

Experts say up to 2cm of snow could be expected tonight. Picture: PA. Archant

A blast of freezing weather is sweeping across the UK and is expected to affect east London commuters as they try to get home.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Large parts of the UK have already been hit by heavy snow with warnings being issued by the Met Office over snow and ice during this evening’s rush hour.

Experts say up to 2cm of snow could be expected in the capital tonight with travel possibly affected.

Winds could also reach speeds of up to 18mph.