Arctic blast could bring snow to Havering as temperatures are set to plummet

Upminster Windmill when snow swept across Havering in 2013. Picture: John Hercock. Archant

Havering is being warned to brace itself for an arctic blast which could bring snow and temperatures of -5 degrees.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This Friday is expected to be the coldest day of winter so far with strong winds and heavy rain.

Snow and sleet could also make its way to the borough as the arctic blast moves in towards the end of this week.

An area of low pressure will suck freezing Arctic air over to Britain and sending a spell of cold weather everywhere.

The Met Office has warned residents to brace for a “big change in the weather” after a relatively calm and settled start to the New Year.

Forecaster Steven Keates said: “The week will start off more unsettled with the risk of gales in parts and heavy rain moving across all regions on Monday.

“As we move through the week we are looking at a real blast of winter and the first proper snow, not just to the north but potentially across the south.

“Cold air will move across the UK from the north towards the weekend when we will be in a Polar maritime airmass.

“It will feel bitter in strong northerly winds with gales possible around the coasts, combined with high tides there could be very large waves to contend with.

“From Friday we could see snow in many places, showers are more likely to be snow than rain.”