‘We need to respect everybody and eliminate hate,” warns leader of Havering Council

A man lays a wreath during a Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration event at the Imperial War Museum in London. PA Archive/PA Images

“We need to respect everybody in our community and eliminate hate,” warned the leader of Havering Council.

Cllr Roger Ramsey made the comments as he addressed residents in a short video about the Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations, which are due to take place nationally on January 27.

Mr Ramsey said the day was an opportunity to remember those who suffered at the hand of Nazi persecutions and the Holocaust.

But he added: “I also think it is incredibly important that we use the opportunity to remember the need to respect everybody in the community and finally eliminate hate so that type of thing never happens again.”

A service will be held at the Holocaust War Memorial in Coronation Gardens, Main Road, Romford on Sunday January 22 at 2pm.