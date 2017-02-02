‘We believe in its good work’ says company manager after Saint Francis Hospice donation

Loyal supporters of a charity which helps people with life-limiting illness donated a cheque worth hundreds last week.

Staff at building services and management company Aston Group, Moss Lane Romford, donated £500 and two hampers to Saint Francis Hospice based in Havering-atte-Bower.

The firm’s contracts manager, Ian Cassidy, 41, said the donation was part of an ongoing commitment.

“Aston Group has had a long relationship with Saint Francis Hospice,” he said.

“We believe in the good work that it does for the community. We have had members of staff who have had to use Saint Francis’ facilities.

“Everyone gets touched by it and it’s good for the company to give back.”

The charity’s events manager Katy Richardson, said: “We want to thank Aston Group for being fantastic supporters of the Saint Francis Hospice and are extremely grateful for this generous donation and we look forward to working with them in the future.”