Warning to drivers as Rainham bridge set to be closed to drivers from Monday

Marsh Way Bridge, Rainham. Picture: Havering Council. Archant

A major road bridge will be inaccessible to drivers for the working week as important work is carried out on it.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marsh Way Bridge, Rainham, will be out of action from Monday while remedial work begins.

The council’s highways inspection team discovered joints in the bridge had become “defective” and needed to be replaced.

Failure to replace them could apparently have led to “further deterioration”.

It is anticipated that the work will take five days to complete meaning the bridge will be closed from 10am on Monday to 4pm next Friday.

During the work traffic will be diverted via either Ferry Lane/Lamson Road or Ripple Road.

Pedestrians will be able to cross the bridge during the works.