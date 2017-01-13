Search

Advanced search

Warning to drivers as Rainham bridge set to be closed to drivers from Monday

16:37 13 January 2017

Marsh Way Bridge, Rainham. Picture: Havering Council.

Marsh Way Bridge, Rainham. Picture: Havering Council.

Archant

A major road bridge will be inaccessible to drivers for the working week as important work is carried out on it.

Comment

Marsh Way Bridge, Rainham, will be out of action from Monday while remedial work begins.

The council’s highways inspection team discovered joints in the bridge had become “defective” and needed to be replaced.

Failure to replace them could apparently have led to “further deterioration”.

It is anticipated that the work will take five days to complete meaning the bridge will be closed from 10am on Monday to 4pm next Friday.

During the work traffic will be diverted via either Ferry Lane/Lamson Road or Ripple Road.

Pedestrians will be able to cross the bridge during the works.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

TfL Rail was the ‘best performing rail operator in the UK’ in November and December

15 minutes ago Ralph Blackburn
A TfL Rail train. Picture: Hammersfan/Wikimedia Commons

TfL Rail has been the best rail operator in the country over the past two months, according to a top Crossrail official.

Warning to drivers as Rainham bridge set to be closed to drivers from Monday

15 minutes ago Ryan Tute
Marsh Way Bridge, Rainham. Picture: Havering Council.

A major road bridge will be inaccessible to drivers for the working week as important work is carried out on it.

Elm Park shop sends out thank you to customers as shopkeeper prepares to close after 30 years

15:48 Ryan Tute
Mitch Patel of Cards & Gifts 'R' Us is retiring after 30 years in business

A retiring shop owner says the customers he has served for the past 30 years have not only become friends but family.

£250k Romford town centre development will ‘entice more people to shop’

10:44 Ryan Tute
An artist’s impression of the view of St Edward’s Church and the new Market House from the eastern end of the Market Place.

A £250,000 town centre project will act as a “focal point” and be a major part of bringing back Romford Market to the heart of the community.

Havering to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

14:34 Ann-Marie Abbasah
People pay their respects at the commemorative service for Holocaust Memorial Day in Coronation Gardens last year.

A day to remember the millions of victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur will be marked at a special service.

Politics column: Rainham MP Jon Cruddas discusses Orchard Village

11:21 Jon Cruddas, Dagenham and Rainham MP
Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: PA/Jane Mingay

Housing associations have a proud history in delivering for their tenants and more generally are part of a rich tradition of mutualism and co-operation: of charitable and non-profit-making commitments to housing stretching back into the 19th century on behalf of working people.

Video: Police release CCTV footage after Romford shop burglary

08:05 Rosaleen Fenton
Police in Havering Borough have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a commercial burglary in Romford.

This CCTV footage shows the moment burglars broke in to Next in Romford.

Government cut could see ‘unfair’ 96 per cent reduction in Havering Council funding

07:00 Chloe Farand and Ryan Tute
The government funding cut will see Havering's revenue support grant decrease from £20.9m in 2016/2017 to £1.4m in in 2019/2020. Picture: PA Images

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has slammed a government grant to the council, saying the borough is not getting a fair deal.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man found dead after police force entry into Harold Hill home

Straight Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps.

Popular Romford shop to close after 40 years in the town centre

Robby Bhandari second from left with staff Lesley Conio, Jan Smith and Derek Culver

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A police cordon outside a home in Kingsbridge Road, Harold Hill, where a man collapsed after being stabbed at an address in the nearby Kingsbridge Close.

First image reveals what £200m Romford town centre development could look like

Artist impression of what Bridge Close could look like. Picture: First Base Limited.

Dad left disgusted after bin bags not collected for ‘best part of a month’

Vast amount of bags uncollected over the Christmas and New Year period. Picture: Peter McMillan.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now