Upminster school friends hope to echo success of music’s greats
10:00 24 December 2016
Archant
When we were young we all had dreams of being in a band with all our mates touring the world.
For best friends Dave Fawcett and Jon Beck this dream has become a reality as they released their debut album earlier this year and toured all over Europe with The Human League - not bad for two lads from Upminster.
Dave, 34, and Jon, 35, have been forming bands since they both attended Coopers Secondary School, in St Mary’s Lane, Upminster, and once they recruited Rosalee O’Connell as a back up singer their new band Ekkoes was complete.
The three-piece released their debut album, Elekktricity, in May and after finishing up their tour of the UK and Europe as a support act to The Human League, which proved to be a surreal experience for Jon.
“The tours been huge for us, it has gone really well, more than we hoped for,” said Jon.
“Honest to god we absolutely loved them, I have been a huge fan for a very long time and my dad was back in the 80s. I remember listening to bands like the human league.
“Tracks like mirror man and open your heart I remember from when I was really young. Electric dreams is one of my favourite songs of all time.
“I remember watching them on top of the pops as a kid – it’s mental. They’re so nice.”
The bands debut album was released on KIDS Records, who have released albums with bands like The Wombats, and it is the first release from the label since 2013.
“It’s a really difficult industry to get by in, you look at bands like Elbow who took 10 years to make their first album so it’s not wildly unusual.
“We have been working on the album for quite a while, the album was ready to go but it only worked out with the label we wanted to do it with at the end of 2015.
After taking 2016 by storm the band will be hoping that next year proves to be just as successful.