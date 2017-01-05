Upminster’s We Are FSTVL reveals line-up including Dizzee Rascal

We Are FSTVL Archant

A dance festival is making some noise after revealing the first part of its line-up.

Popular acts including Carl Cox, Dizzee Rascal and Basement Jaxx will be headlining the We ARE FSTVL this May.

The music festival, which was crowned best UK dance event last November, will be held in Upminster from May 26 to 28.

For its fifth edition, artists Giggs and Katy B will be on the Upminster stage along with previously announced Wiley.

The last part of the line-up is due to be announced soon.

Organisers have submitted a licensing application for this year’s event to end at 5am on the three nights and alcohol to be served until 2am but outdoor music would stop by 11pm.

Last year the festival attracted 25,000 people and We Are FSTVL hopes to allow a maximum of 29,999 people in this year’s event following an increase in demand for tickets.

A new campsite for the event has also been proposed with a maximum of 9,000 campers.

Detailed security plans, drugs plans and crime management plans are due to be submitted.