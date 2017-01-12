Upminster pupils win £1,500 and give local charities a boost

Students have given an important boost to charities in the borough after winning £1,500.

Year 9 students at Gaynes School, Brackendale Gardens, Upminster, won the money after taking part in a 10-week programme, which helps young people use their skills to support local charities and improve their communities.

The school hosted the final of the First Give programme in front of parents and charities on Wednesday evening and students gave a presentation on how £1,000 could help their chosen charities.

The winning team won £1,000 for mental health charity Havering Mind and the two runners-up teams bagged £250 each for Havering Women’s Aid and Havering Association for People with Disabilities.

Ciaran White, of Havering Mind, said: “We are delighted with the pupils for putting so much effort into this competition.”

The charity will use the money to promote young people learning about mental health.