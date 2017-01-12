Search

Advanced search

Upminster pupils win £1,500 and give local charities a boost

15:45 12 January 2017

Year 9 pupils at Gaynes School pupils won £1,000 for Havering Mind

Year 9 pupils at Gaynes School pupils won £1,000 for Havering Mind

First Give

Students have given an important boost to charities in the borough after winning £1,500.

Comment

Year 9 students at Gaynes School, Brackendale Gardens, Upminster, won the money after taking part in a 10-week programme, which helps young people use their skills to support local charities and improve their communities.

The school hosted the final of the First Give programme in front of parents and charities on Wednesday evening and students gave a presentation on how £1,000 could help their chosen charities.

The winning team won £1,000 for mental health charity Havering Mind and the two runners-up teams bagged £250 each for Havering Women’s Aid and Havering Association for People with Disabilities.

Ciaran White, of Havering Mind, said: “We are delighted with the pupils for putting so much effort into this competition.”

The charity will use the money to promote young people learning about mental health.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Upminster pupils win £1,500 and give local charities a boost

20 minutes ago Chloe Farand
Year 9 pupils at Gaynes School pupils won £1,000 for Havering Mind

Students have given an important boost to charities in the borough after winning £1,500.

Missed cancer target puts hospital trust’s funding at risk

13:43 Ryan Tute
Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Important funding for the trust that runs Havering’s healthcare is at risk after it failed to meet targets on cancer waiting times.

Hornchurch pupils start 2017 in £9.2 million new building

11:22 Chloe Farand
Early Years pupils at Hacton primary Schools in front of their new building

New year, new start and new school for pupils, who began 2017 in a start-of-the-art building.

Clampdown on dangerous school-run driving to begin at Upminster school

09:00 Chloe Farand
Trial period taking place outside Broadford Primary School

A scheme to tackle dangerous driving around schools is set to come into effect at a fourth school in the borough.

First image reveals what £200m Romford town centre development could look like

07:00 Ryan Tute
Artist impression of what Bridge Close could look like. Picture: First Base Limited.

Plans to transform Romford town centre with the construction of 840 new homes have moved a step closer.

Video: CCTV footage released of suspect in connection with Harold Hill handbag theft

08:08 Niall Joyce
The suspect who police want to speak to. Picture: Met

Police have issued CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the theft of handbag which had more than £2,000 worth of belongings inside.

c2c set to be sold to Italian rail company as National Express quits UK rail

Yesterday, 16:48 Ryan Tute
c2c train at Upminster station. Picture: PA.

The c2c rail operator is set to be sold by National Express to Italian firm Trenitalia for £70 million.

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Angela Watkinson absent from Parliament after stroke

Yesterday, 14:59 Chloe Farand
Conservative MP for Hornchurch and Upminster Dame Angela Watkinson

The Conservative MP for Hornchurch and Upminster has not been able to vote or contribute to Parliament since last May after suffering from “a minor stroke”.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man found dead after police force entry into Harold Hill home

Straight Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps.

Popular Romford shop to close after 40 years in the town centre

Robby Bhandari second from left with staff Lesley Conio, Jan Smith and Derek Culver

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A police cordon outside a home in Kingsbridge Road, Harold Hill, where a man collapsed after being stabbed at an address in the nearby Kingsbridge Close.

Dad left disgusted after bin bags not collected for ‘best part of a month’

Vast amount of bags uncollected over the Christmas and New Year period. Picture: Peter McMillan.

Hornchurch and Collier Row Post Offices among the 37 nationally that are set to close

Hornchurch and Collier Row branches in the list to close and franchise. Picture: PA.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now