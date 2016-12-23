Upminster pub transforms beer garden into winter wonderland with ice rink
12:00 23 December 2016
Melissa Page
A beer garden has been given a festive makeover to bring the community together for Christmas.
Winter wonderland at The Plough
Winter Wonderland at the pub with an ice rink and santas grotto. Left to right: Teddie Gidley 4.5yrs old with his cousin Darcey Stevens, three, and her mum (Teddie's aunt) Sian Parfitt from Cranham.
Winter Wonderland at the pub with an ice rink and santas grotto. Bethan Parfitt and her daughter Isla Gidley, three, from Cranham.
Winter Wonderland at the pub with an ice rink and santas grotto. Back left to right: Bethan Parfitt and her daughter Isla Gidley, three, Darcey Stevens, three, and her mum Sian Parfitt all from Cranham. Sian and Bethan are sisters.
Winter Wonderland at the pub with an ice rink and santas grotto.
Winter Wonderland at the pub with an ice rink and santas grotto. Emma Buckle and her daughter Niamh Edmans, seven-months-old from Cranham, meeting Father Christmas.
Winter Wonderland at the pub with an ice rink and santas grotto.
The Plough pub, Front Lane, Upminster, transformed itself into a winter wonderland with Santa’s grotto so children could meet the jolly man himself, and a temporary ice rink so friends and family can try skating.
Marketing manager Louise Latchford said: “We did it last year and it went down really, really well so thought we should do it again for 2016.
“It is a community based pub so it’s about bringing everyone together so we can all enjoy and celebrate Christmas with our loved ones.”
With children wobbling around the ice rink and visiting Santa’s grotto to tell him everything they would like for Christmas, parents have been able to relax and take a break with a glass of mulled wine and a hog roast.
Louise said: “It’s been wonderful seeing how happy everyone is and their surprise at what’s been created, especially the children when they find out they get to meet Santa.
“I hope people are enjoying and making the most of what’s been set up in preparation for Christmas.”
The winter wonderland will remain in The Plough’s beer garden until January 5.