Upminster pub transforms beer garden into winter wonderland with ice rink

To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Winter Wonderland at the pub with an ice rink and santas grotto. Left to right: Teddie Gidley 4.5yrs old with his cousin Darcey Stevens, three, and her mum (Teddie's aunt) Sian Parfitt from Cranham.

Winter Wonderland at the pub with an ice rink and santas grotto. Bethan Parfitt and her daughter Isla Gidley, three, from Cranham.

Winter Wonderland at the pub with an ice rink and santas grotto. Back left to right: Bethan Parfitt and her daughter Isla Gidley, three, Darcey Stevens, three, and her mum Sian Parfitt all from Cranham. Sian and Bethan are sisters.

Winter Wonderland at the pub with an ice rink and santas grotto.

Winter Wonderland at the pub with an ice rink and santas grotto. Emma Buckle and her daughter Niamh Edmans, seven-months-old from Cranham, meeting Father Christmas.