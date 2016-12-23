Upminster electrician wins £1m Euromillions lottery win

Jason Douglas-Smith won �1m on the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker and also a luxury winter getaway to Switzerland. Photo: Ady Kerry/Camelot Ady Kerry / Camelot

Christmas for an electrician will have plenty of sparkle after he banked a £1million EuroMillions win and a luxury winter getaway to Switzerland.

Lucky Jason Douglas-Smith, 44, of Upminster, discovered his jackpot win on Wednesday, while getting ready for work.

The father-of-two started off the year in hospital for a knee operation and the was off work unpaid for nine weeks with a lung infection.

“This year started pretty poorly but has rounded off rather nicely and 2017 is going to be a whopper for me and my family,” he said.

“I must have been a very good boy this year for Santa and his elves to choose this Christmas present for me, it’s just magic and I’m going to enjoy every second of it.

“I’ve been working on a freezing cold site in Stratford so at least I’ll be acclimatised for Switzerland.”

Jason bought his ticket from Upminster Post Office, Station Road Upminster, on Tuesday.

“I was getting ready for work on Wednesday morning, making my packed lunch, when I decided to check my ticket.

“It was just after 5am so I wasn’t at my sharpest but once I had logged onto national-lottery.co.uk and could see that my millionaire maker code matched one of the five showing up I very quickly started to sharpen up.”

Yet, Jason thought it was a wind-up.

“I abandoned my cheese sandwiches and ran out of the house to the station to meet my workmate, making up an excuse why I couldn’t go in that day but handing over the site keys, then I went to the shop which was shut so instead I had to go to a coffee shop.

He downloaded the lottery app in the coffee shop and although it said he was a winner, decided to go back to the shop to triple-check.

“Even when the shopkeeper handed me a slip of paper and said I better call Camelot I still couldn’t believe it was me, in fact I still can’t.”

Jason is now planning who he will be taking on holiday to a private ski chalet in Zermatt, Switzerland.

He said: “If you’d told me at the start of the week that I would be a millionaire taking seven guests business class to Geneva, staying in a ski chalet where we would be fed and watered everyday before heading off to ski, or ice-skate or even take a helicopter trip I’d have thought you were on the Christmas sherry.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience, not something I could dream of doing on a regular basis, but believe you me, my family and I will savour every second of those seven days!”