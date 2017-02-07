Upminster butcher takes home the bacon at awards

A father and son came away from a national ceremony for butchers with three gold awards.

C Johnson & Son Butchers, in Corbets Tey Road, Upminster, won the awards for their pork, leek and stilton sausage, unsmoked back bacon, and lamb kleftico kitchen ready product.

Chi Johnson, who runs the butchers, was presented with his golden haul at the 2017 Butchers Q Guild Smithfield Awards ceremony, held in Ironmongers Hall, Barbican, by Tom Parker Bowles - the Duchess of Cornwall’s son.

Chi revealed the secrets behind the success of his recipes - family recipes and local meat.

“Our unsmoked bacon is a family recipe from over 40 years, made using local pork and our blend of cure, dry, hung for a week after cure, then cut.

“Our pork, leek and stilton sausage is made using local shoulder of pork, Colston Bassett Stilton and fresh local leeks.”