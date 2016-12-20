Upminster bauble designer has children design new decorations

Michael and Zaneta Peterson have designed some special Christmas baubles, some of which have been designed by children Oskar, 12 and Madalin, 11 Archant

A father-of-two has enlisted the help of his children in creating new bauble designs, to give Christmas trees that extra special touch.

Head of design at festive bauble company Bombki Michael Peterson, 42, of Upminster, has travelled around the world with his creations that tell not only his story but the story of others.

He said: “Christmas is always a very busy time for us obviously but we are always preparing and coming up with new ideas.

“They’re not just decorations, because they’re inspired by life and what happens everyday.”

Michael met his wife Zaneta while on holiday in Poland in 2000 and just a year later, they were married.

Together they set up the business, taking inspiration from Michael’s past including the sweet treats he used to receive from his grandparents when visiting as a child and symbols of New York such as the yellow taxi to represent his dad’s American heritage.

He said: “My wife is an amazing woman and couldn’t do any of this without her.

“If I think of a design, I ask her opinion and she’ll tell me honestly what she thinks and help to make it better.

“I never really thought that this would be what I would be doing but I do love it.”

The mouth-blown glass decorations are manufactured in Poland, but the ideas are conjured up at Michael’s home in Upminster, which is where the inspiration for his next creations Christmas with the Petersons came from.

“I wanted to get my children involved in the business so asked my daughter to draw a penguin and a polar bear and my son a snowman”, Michael said.

“They really took their time with them and when they showed me I was really impressed with what they came up with.

“I suggested to add a couple of things but they are their designs which we’ve brought to life.

“They were really happy when they saw that they were actually created.

“Christmas is all about family and I want people to feel like these are personal and something from my family to yours.”

