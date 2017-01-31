Two men arrested following Hertfordshire Police operation in Rush Green
15:22 31 January 2017
darrensp
Two men were arrested in Rush Green earlier today following an operation by Hertfordshire Police.
A warrant was issued for an address in Foxglove Road, where the two males were arrested, this morning as part of an ongoing operation by the force - known as Operation Airborne.
A witness said they saw three police vehicles at the scene shortly before midday in nearby Dandelion Close.
Operation Airborne is a special task force set up to tackle drone deliveries into prisons across the UK.