Two fire engines tackle blaze at Noak Hill home
15:47 01 February 2017
Archant
A road had to be closed off after a house fire broke out earlier this afternoon.
Officers from the London Fire Brigade attended the scene after receiving reports of smoke and flames rising from a property near Taunton Road, Noak Hill.
A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said: “There was a fire at an address in Taunton Road. We were called at 3.40 and we’ve got two fire engines there.”
Officers managed to extinguish the blaze by three o’clock and the road has been reopened although the cause of the blaze is yet to be confirmed.
More details to follow.