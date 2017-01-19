TV reality show Wife Swap seeks applicants in Havering for Brexit special

Wife Swap is looking for families to take part in its Brexit special programme. Picture Credit: PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

A popular reality TV programme is returning for a Brexit special and is looking for opinionated families to take part.

Wife Swap is returning to Channel 4 for a special Brexit-themed programme and is looking for cast members in the Romford area.

The RDF Television production, which allows families to experience different lifestyles and perspectives on the world is coming back with a special edition on the country’s views on Brexit.

The show will see couples from either side of the Brexit debate swap households for a week and live with a family with a very different view.

Commissioning editor Emily Jones said: “Wife Swap was largely about how people chose to run their homes, but it always had political undertones.

“Now the world has changed and recent events have brought political issues into the heart of every household. What better time to bring back this much loved format to explore Brexit and hear firsthand the conversations happening in every home”.

Applicants need to have a strong opinion on the Brexit debate and have children still living at home.

They can apply by emailing brexit@rdftelevision.com or by calling 020 7013 4091.