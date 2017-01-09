Tube strike: District line closed, congestion on the A13

People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike which crippling Tube services and causing travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA PA Wire/PA Images

The Tube strike has caused commuter chaos in Havering as the District line was closed completely and there is severe traffic on the roads.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People queue for buses at Liverpool Street station, London, as London Underground workers launched a 24-hour strike which will cripple Tube services and cause travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA People queue for buses at Liverpool Street station, London, as London Underground workers launched a 24-hour strike which will cripple Tube services and cause travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

London Underground station staff are protesting at 800 job cuts and the closure of ticket offices, and walked out for 24 hours from 6pm yesterday.

As well as the District line, there are currently no services at all on the Circle, Victoria, Hammersmith & City and Waterloo & City lines.

On the Central line a special service is running between Hainault and Liverpool Street, and on the Epping branch, but not from Woodford to Hainault.

Limited services are operating on the Metropolitan, Bakerloo and Northern lines and from Stanmore to Baker Street on the Jubilee line.

Commuters at Stratford station, London, as London Underground workers launched a 24-hour strike which will cripple Tube services and cause travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Commuters at Stratford station, London, as London Underground workers launched a 24-hour strike which will cripple Tube services and cause travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

TfL Rail services are still running, but have been busier than usual.

A full service is expected to resume tomorrow morning.

Long queues built up at bus stops and roads into the capital were clogged as people switched to other forms of transport to get to work.

There is currently congestion on the A13 from Wennington all the way to Whitechapel.

STATION CLOSURES LIST- As of 10.37am. This list is subject to change. pic.twitter.com/uaLBylYNYZ — Central line (@centralline) January 9, 2017

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he “condemned” the industrial action and called on the unions to return to the negotiating table.

He said he had inherited the dispute but was taking action to address the unions’ concerns.

“I accept we need more staff and we have been having good discussions with the unions which should have carried on.”

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Cash said: “This action has been forced on us by savage cuts to jobs that have reduced London Underground to an under-staffed death trap at a time of heightened security and safety alert.”

Local government worker Michael Gunning, 27, from Romford, speaking to the Press Association about the strike, said: “It is very annoying, it makes life hard.

“Normally I would be on a train and half way there by now and be in work at 8am - now I’m probably not going to in until at least 8.30 or 9, I don’t know.”

He said he “kind of understands” why staff are striking, but added it “doesn’t make sense to people”.

“It makes people less sympathetic to them and it’s worse for their reputation.”

What was your experience of the Tube strike? Should staff be striking? Email ralph.blackburn@archant.co.uk.

Additional reporting from Press Association.