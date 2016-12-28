Trial preparation hearing set for two teens charged in connection with Ricky Hayden death

Hundreds of mourners attended Ricky Hayden's funeral last month Archant

A trial preparation hearing has been set for two 19 year olds charged in connection with Ricky Hayden’s death.

Tarrel Hinds, of Manford Cross, Chigwell, has been charged with the murder of the 27-year-old bouncer from Chadwell Heath and attempted murder of his dad, Paul Hayden.

Kevin Malamba, of Rodney Road, Southwark, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Both appeared at the Old Bailey this morning and were remanded in custody ahead of a hearing in the same court on January 24.

Another 19-year-old, Tommy Lee Roome, of Rams Grove, Chadwell Heath, has previously been charged with murder and will go on trial on March 13.

Ricky was stabbed outside his home in Gibbfield Close in the early hours of September 13 and died the following day.