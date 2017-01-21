Travel through time as Romford exhibition documents the police’s history since 1829

Marion James and reporter Ryan Tute discussing the work that went into getting everything together. Picture by Ellie Hoskins Archant

People have the chance to delve deep into the police’s archives following the launch of a new exhibition featuring some never-before-seen documents and artefacts.

Barry Walsh and Marion James of the Friends of the Metropolitan Police Historical Collection, award-winning novelist Glenn Chandler and chairman of Havering Museum Peter Stewart. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Barry Walsh and Marion James of the Friends of the Metropolitan Police Historical Collection, award-winning novelist Glenn Chandler and chairman of Havering Museum Peter Stewart. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

The Friends of the Metropolitan Police Historical Collection (FOMPHC) group is presenting the exhibition, titled A Historical Crime and Policing Exhibition, at Havering Museum, High Road, Romford.

Glenn Chandler, author and creator of one of the UK’s longest-running TV shows, Taggart, made a special visit to Romford as he officially opened the display on Saturday.

He said: “I would like to thank everyone for the invitation on what is my first time opening anything.

“I woke up at 4am in the morning thinking I needed some ‘police do not cross’ tape especially for today.

It's took Marion James about six months to get the exhibition ready. Picture by Ellie Hoskins It's took Marion James about six months to get the exhibition ready. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

“I have been incredibly impressed by what I have seen, it’s a marvellous display.”

FOMPHC formed in 1995, to ensure the safe retention of the many artefacts which were put into storage when Bow Street Police Station Museum closed.

It is a group of like-minded people who seek to promote and preserve the history of the Metropolitan Police and its service to London since 1829. FOMPHC’s secretary Marion James has worked tirelessly for the last six months putting the exhibition together.

“It’s the first exhibition I have put on,” she said. “It’s been a lot of hard work, but it’s turning out to be even better than what I first imagined when I started out.”

Some of the artefacts that feature from the Met Police�s archives. Picture by Ellie Hoskins Some of the artefacts that feature from the Met Police�s archives. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

The FOMPHC is also making its own bit of history too, with the opening being the very first Metropolitan Police exhibition to be hosted at a local museum.

Peter Stewart, Havering Museum chairman, also welcomed the inclusion of the exhibition at the museum and hailed the “dedication” of Marion in getting the displays

ready.

The exhibition will run for three months. For more, call 01708 766571 or visit haveringmuseum.org.uk.