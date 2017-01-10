Traffic queuing for eight miles on A13 westbound after van fire

Traffic is backing up for eight miles on the A13 after a van caught fire.

There is huge congestion on the A13 westbound backing up into Essex, after a van caught fire on Newham Way, at the junction with Noel Road, north of London City Airport.

Police and the London Fire Brigade were called at 6.30am.

All lanes have now re-opened but traffic is queuing from the junction between the A13 and the A1306 in Rainham.

Travel time along the A13 westbound is estimated at about an hour and a half.