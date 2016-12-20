Time 107.5 FM’s Christmas toy appeal hailed a success

Sponsors of the Time 107.5 FM Give a Child a Christmas appeal GBP Estates. Group manager Paul Zif, senior property manager Grace Cridland and lettings negotiator Amy Wood. Time 107.5 FM

It has been a record-breaking year for Time 107.5 FM’s annual toy appeal for children in need at Christmas time.

The radio station for Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham, once again launched its Give a Child a Christmas Toy Appeal, asking for its listeners to donate a present for a disadvantaged child in the area and they did not disappoint.

This year the station, with the help of its sponsor property rental agency GBP Estates, received more than 2,500 toys which have been distributed to around 1,200 children in the surrounding area who will have two toys each under their Christmas tree.

The toys have been delivered by those at charity Sycamore Trust

Station manager Lorna Waters said: “We have now distributed the toys to several agencies and organisations across Havering, Barking, Dagenham and Redbridge.

“It is amazing how generous our listeners have been, there will be a lot of smiling children this Christmas thanks to them.”

As part of the 13th toy appeal, Time 107.5 FM have also been able to work with charity Sycamore Trust, which supports parents, carers and individuals affected by autism and learning difficulties, so some children could meet Santa himself at the station.

Family services co-ordinator at the Sycamore Trust Debbie Gadbury said: “Through the generous donations of Time FM and their listeners, Sycamore Trust UK was able to offer some of our young members and their siblings the opportunity to receive presents from Father Christmas.

“The children had a great time and were very excited to meet Father Christmas and receive a present.”