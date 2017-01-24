The aftermath following explosion at Hornchurch flats
11:37 24 January 2017
Ken Mears
Here are the latest pictures from the explosion in Hornchurch last night.
Latest photographs from the Hornchurch explosion
The aftermath following the explosion last night at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears
The aftermath following the explosion last night at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears
A member of the emergency services at the scene of an explosion at a building in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones
Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones
Emergency services at the scene. Picture: London Fire Brigade
Emergency services at the scene. Picture: London Fire Brigade
Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Bridge Point, Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones
Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the Bridge Point flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones
Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones
Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Bridge Point, Hornchurch.Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones
The block of 41 flats called Bridge Point in Southend Arterial Road, near the junction with Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch, was partially destroyed after residents heard a “massive bang”.
The explosion happened in a ground floor flat and the two flats above it have been structurally damaged.
Initially, everyone who was in need of shelter was taken to Gallows Corner McDonald’s opposite the flats until alternative accommodation could be arranged.
Swan Housing is responsible for the block and they have re-housed all those who needed help.
A passer-by filmed the incident and emergency services at the scene.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.