The aftermath following explosion at Hornchurch flats

11:37 24 January 2017

The aftermath following the explosion last night at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

The aftermath following the explosion last night at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

Here are the latest pictures from the explosion in Hornchurch last night.

Latest photographs from the Hornchurch explosion

The block of 41 flats called Bridge Point in Southend Arterial Road, near the junction with Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch, was partially destroyed after residents heard a “massive bang”.

The explosion happened in a ground floor flat and the two flats above it have been structurally damaged.

Initially, everyone who was in need of shelter was taken to Gallows Corner McDonald’s opposite the flats until alternative accommodation could be arranged.

Swan Housing is responsible for the block and they have re-housed all those who needed help.

A passer-by filmed the incident and emergency services at the scene.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

