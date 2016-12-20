TfL’s 2018 plans for Gallows Corner seen as ‘disappointing’

The A12 at the Gallows Corner junction with the A127. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Safety improvements at an accident blackspot which are set to go ahead in spring 2018 has been labelled as “poor”.

Transport for London (TfL) announced last week its plan to rectify Gallows Corner’s safety record with a series of changes after collating results from a consultation.

The consultation which ran from January to March, received 340 responses, 333 of them from the public and seven responses from stakeholders.

However, the news of changes being made to the layout of the roundabout to remove sharp turns, widen traffic lanes, and reduce the speed limit through the junction have not been welcomed.

Leader of the council Cllr Roger Ramsey said: “I am pleased that there are some safety improvements being made at the junction but more action is needed to address safety and congestion.

“The changes outlined in the report are disappointing.

“The junction is heavily used by residents and visitors, who will benefit from the redevelopment of the area, and leaving Gallows Corner as it is, will reduce our ability to do so.

“The safety of our residents is paramount and due to the poor standard of the report we will continue to lobby TfL regarding Gallows Corner and better redevelopment of the area.”

Residents also took to social media to express their dismay at the decisions made.

One commented how it would be an “utter waste of time” and another calling the changes “useless”. with many calling for traffic lights to be installed.

Facebook user Herbert Williams said: “I hate this roundabout, it’s been bad all my life, 68 years. They need to slow the traffic on the roundabout itself, and make the lanes clear to follow all the way round.

“I have never seen a cyclist use it. If one did they would be mad or dead.”

To view the report visit consultations.tfl.gov.uk/roads/gallows-corner-road-safety