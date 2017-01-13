TfL Rail was the ‘best performing rail operator in the UK’ in November and December

TfL Rail has been the best rail operator in the country over the past two months, according to a top Crossrail official.

Julian Dixon, head of security and community engagement, told Redbridge Council’s External Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday that in November and December the line had the best performance statistics nationwide.

“We have been the best performing rail operator in the UK, at 96 per cent,” he said.

That means only 4pc of trains were more than five minutes late.

Mr Dixon praised his “fantastic” team.

Cllr Khayer Chowdhury commented on the improvement on the line, which serves Ilford and Romford, since Transport for London (TfL) took over from Abellio Greater Anglia.

“It’s really improved staggeringly and it’s been a long time coming,” he said.