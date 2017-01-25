Temporary width restriction to be made permanent, angering Romford residents

Res?idents Amanda Gilmour, Lisa Gilmour and Hazel Little are angered by the temporary road block on Cedar Road being made permanent Archant

A width restriction, which was meant to be temporary, will soon become a permanent fixture to the frustration of residents.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Res?idents Amanda Gilmour, Lisa Gilmour and Hazel Little are angered by the temporary road block on Cedar Road being made permanent Res?idents Amanda Gilmour, Lisa Gilmour and Hazel Little are angered by the temporary road block on Cedar Road being made permanent

Two blocks of concrete with a metal pole balancing in between was placed in the middle of Cedar Road, Romford, last year, blocking anyone from driving straight onto the A125 which leads to the heart of the town centre.

The council installed the temporary road block after a few residents complained that lorries were using the road as a cut-through.

However, after more than 180 people signed a petition objecting during the consultation period and numerous letters of complaint, residents have been told that a permanent road block will be installed.

Resident Lisa Gilmour, 53, said: “It is completely unacceptable.

“A lot of elderly residents live down here and one person has a lung condition so can’t walk too far and has to drive.

“This block is making everyone’s lives that bit more difficult as instead of going straight through to Romford, we have to go all the way around which just takes that bit more time than that is actually necessary.

“It’s frustrating that even though we have made it clear how we feel, we are not being listened to by the council.”

The decision to make the width restriction permanent was made by the Highways Advisory Committee last month but letters were only sent out last week informing residents.

A total of 60per cent of respondents objected to the proposal.

Lisa said: “We shouldn’t be completely cut off from going down there just because of lorries.

“It is a road after all so they are allowed to use it and the issue of speeding could have been fixed with something like speed bumps.

“What was the point in having a consultation if we weren’t even going to be listened to?

“A lot of us are just really annoyed that despite a majority wanting to get rid of it, the council is listening to the few.”

The Recorder has contacted Havering Council and is awaiting a response.