Teenage mum reunited with son after Havering Council family court battle

A teenager has been reunited with her baby son after a family court battle. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images. PA Archive/Press Association Images

A 16-year-old girl and her baby son have been reunited after the teenager mounted a family court fight.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last summer, the little boy who is approaching his first birthday, was placed into temporary foster care after suffering a head injury.

Medical experts suggested that the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had injured her son and social workers asked a judge to rule that he should be placed for adoption.

The distraught mum denied the allegation and said she had accidentally dropped the little boy when tripping over a pet dog.

At the start of the East London Family Court hearing judge Carol Atkinson, said the medical evidence seemed to be pointing in one direction.

By the end of the hearing and lawyers’ questioning of experts, the judge remarked that the medical evidence was “in conflict”.

But the girl’s position had never wavered and her description of what she said happened had remained the same.

The judge then instructed that the boy be returned to his mother’s care.

“I consider that all efforts must be made to give this young mother the skills she needs to be a good enough parent to her son,” said the judge.

“I am satisfied that this local authority has responded appropriately to the developments in the evidence.”