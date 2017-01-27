Teen raises more than £1,500 to bring a smile to children in Queen’s Hospital

Grace with eight-year-old Michael Charalambous receiving a present. Archant

A charitable teenager dropped into a children’s hospital ward with a delivery of toys, DVDs and games.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Grace Hill, 18, made the pledge to raise money for the wards after completing work experience at the hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford.

She managed to raise more than £1,500 and involved her former primary and secondary schools, as well as Heathcote School, where she is studying for her A-levels, in the fundraising drive.

Grace, who grew up in Havering, got the idea when she was given free range to come up with anything she liked as part of her extended project qualification.

She said: “I did work experience in HR and I got to see the children’s ward and decided then that I wanted to raise money for them.

“I’m really interested in children and I want to be a child psychologist so my course gave me the perfect opportunity. I set up a fundraising page with a target of raising £1,000; I got 150 per cent of that so I was really proud.”

The Albany School held a dress down day to raise money, while Rush Green Primary School, which Grace also attended, dressed up for Children in Need in November, donating half of the proceeds to the BBC charity, and half to Grace.

She’d collected a wish list of toys and other items to keep children staying in hospital amused before she started raising money, and managed to get everything on the list.

She’s also donated the remainder of the money to the King George and Queen’s Hospital Charity to be spent on further equipment for the children’s ward as needed.